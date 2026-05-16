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HomeNewsWorldTrump returns from China visit, calls meeting with Xi 'G-2'

Trump returns from China visit, calls meeting with Xi 'G-2'

Washington, May 16 (PTI): US President Donald Trump returned from a visit to China, describing his discussions with President Xi Jinping as a meeting between the leaders of two great countrie.

By : PTI | Updated at : 16 May 2026 05:24 AM (IST)

Washington, May 16 (PTI): US President Donald Trump returned from a visit to China, describing his discussions with President Xi Jinping as a meeting between the leaders of two great countries.

Trump landed at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Friday evening, claiming to have secured significant trade agreements, including the sale of 200 aircraft from Boeing to China, with a promise for an additional 750. He also highlighted a commitment to support the American agriculture sector.

The US President made a brief refuelling stop in Anchorage, Alaska, before returning.

In an interview with Fox News following his meeting with Xi on Thursday, Trump said, "It's the two great countries. I call it the G-2. I think it'll go down as a very important moment in history." The Washington Post reported that Trump's remarks put China on an equal footing with the US, which was a goal Xi had sought to achieve during the visit.

"Over two days of meetings here, the carefully choreographed pageantry and the reciprocal gestures of friendship and respect between the world’s two most powerful men displayed a geopolitical dynamic that the Chinese have long craved and Americans had resisted," the Post said.

Trump told Fox News that the relationship with Xi was important and suggested that China may not resort to any aggressive moves over Taiwan, at least till he is in office.

"It's not a takeover. They just don't want to see this place — we'll call it a place because nobody knows how to define it — but they don't want to see it go independent," Trump said.

"I don't think they'll do anything when I'm here. When I'm not here. I think they might, to be honest with you," Trump said.

"I want them to cool down. I want China to cool down. We're not looking to have wars, and if you kept it the way it is, I think China's going to be OK with that," Trump stated.

The US President also informed that he had invited Xi to visit Washington in September. PTI SKU MPL MPL

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 16 May 2026 05:30 AM (IST)
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