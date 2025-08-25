Trump Put Secondary Tariffs On India To Force Russia To Stop Bombing Ukraine: Vance

New York/Washington: US Vice President J D Vance on Sunday said President Donald Trump has applied “aggressive economic leverage” such as “secondary tariffs on India” to force Russia to stop bombing Ukraine.

Vance was speaking during an exclusive interview on NBC News’ “Meet the Press” when he also said the step would “make it harder” for the Russians to get rich from their oil economy.

The Trump administration has been highly critical of India for its procurement of discounted crude oil from Russia. Interestingly, Washington has not been criticising China, the largest importer of Russian crude oil.

India has been maintaining that its energy procurement, including from Russia, is driven by national interest and market dynamics.

Vance remained confident the US can broker an end to the war between Russia and Ukraine despite potential hang-ups that have emerged since President Trump’s meeting this month with Russian President Vladimir Putin, NBC News said.

“We believe we’ve already seen some significant concessions from both sides, just in the last few weeks,” Vance said in the interview aired on Sunday morning.

If the US is not “imposing new sanctions,” what is the pressure on Russia? “How do you get them to a place of getting to the table with Zelenskyy and stopping to drop bombs?” moderator Kristen Welker asked.

Trump has applied “aggressive economic leverage,” for example “secondary tariffs on India, to try to make it harder for the Russians to get rich from their oil economy,” Vance replied.

“He tried to make it clear that Russia can be reinvited into the world economy if they stop the killing. But they are going to continue to be isolated if they don't stop the killing,” he said.

Earlier on April 22, Vance while speaking in Jaipur had urged India to drop non-tariff barriers, give greater access to its markets and buy more American energy and military hardware as he laid out a broader roadmap of deeper ties between the two nations for a “prosperous and peaceful” 21st century.

Ever since Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to a whopping 50 per cent, including a 25 per cent additional duties for India's purchase of Russian crude oil, relations between New Delhi and Washington are on a downturn.

New Delhi turned to purchasing Russian oil sold at a discount after Western countries imposed sanctions on Moscow and shunned its supplies over its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

On Saturday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said at an event in New Delhi, “It's funny to have people who work for a pro-business American administration accusing other people of doing business.” He was responding to a question on the US criticism of India on the crude oil issue.

“That's really curious. If you have a problem buying oil or refined products from India, don't buy it. Nobody forces you to buy it. But Europe buys, America buys, so you don't like it, don't buy it,” Jaishankar said.

