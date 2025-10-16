Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldTrump Says He 'Doesn’t Want To Destroy PM Modi’s Political Career' While Calling Him 'A Great Man'

Donald Trump claims PM Modi assured him India will soon stop importing Russian oil, calling the Indian leader “a great man” and praising bilateral ties.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 16 Oct 2025 10:19 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In a fresh remark that drew global attention, US President Donald Trump claimed hat Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured Washington that India will soon end its oil imports from Russia, a move he believes could help bring peace to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Speaking at the White House, Trump described Modi as “a great man” and lauded his leadership, while also making a few offbeat clarifications during his speech.

“Modi is a great man. He loves Trump,” the US President said, quickly adding, “I don’t want you to take the word ‘love’ any differently. I don’t want to destroy his political career.” His remarks drew laughter from the audience but underscored the camaraderie he often projects with world leaders.

ALSO READ: Indian-Origin US Expert Denies Charges Over Classified Documents And Ties With China

Trump Reveals Modi’s Assurance On Russian Oil

Trump said Modi personally assured him that India would soon stop purchasing oil from Russia, though the process could take time. “He’s assured me there will be no oil purchases from Russia. He can’t do it immediately, it’s a process, but the process will be over soon,” Trump claimed, calling it a “breaking headline.”

His remarks come against the backdrop of strained global relations and shifting energy alliances amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. While the US and its allies have repeatedly urged India to reduce dependence on Russian oil, New Delhi has yet to officially respond to Trump’s claims.

Linking India’s Oil Policy To Peace In Ukraine

Trump also linked India’s oil imports to the prospects of peace in Eastern Europe. Referring to the conflict that began in 2022, he said, “Russia should have won it in a week; it doesn’t make them look good.” He acknowledged that personal animosity between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy continues to block peace efforts but suggested India’s stance could play a role in changing that dynamic.

“If India doesn’t buy oil, it makes it much easier,” Trump stated. “They assured me that within a short period of time, they will not be buying oil from Russia. They will go back to Russia after the war is over,” he concluded.

Published at : 16 Oct 2025 09:58 AM (IST)
Tags :
Trump Modi Ukraine War Russia India-Russia Oil Deal INDIA
Read more
