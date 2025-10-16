Indian-Origin US Expert Denies Charges Over Classified Documents And Ties With China

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Ashley J Tellis, a prominent US scholar of Indian origin, has strongly denied allegations of retaining classified government documents and meeting with Chinese officials, with his legal team vowing to contest the case vigorously.

Tellis, who held senior positions under former President George W. Bush and later served as an unpaid adviser to the State Department, was arrested on Saturday and formally charged on Monday. The naturalized American citizen now faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

In a statement, his lawyers emphasized Tellis’s reputation and intentions: "Ashley J Tellis is a widely respected scholar and senior policy advisor. We will vigorously contest the allegations, particularly any insinuation that he acted on behalf of a foreign adversary."

Allegations and Court Filings

Court documents made public on Tuesday allege that Tellis entered the State Department on September 25 and printed documents containing classified information on US Air Force techniques. The filings further claim he met Chinese officials multiple times at a Virginia restaurant, leaving behind a manila envelope on one occasion.

Another meeting in April 2023, held in the Washington, DC suburbs, reportedly involved discussions on Iranian-Chinese relations and emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence. A September 2 encounter allegedly included Tellis receiving a gift bag from Chinese officials.

While the Justice Department’s charges focus primarily on the mishandling of classified materials, they do not explicitly center on the meetings with Chinese representatives.

According to an FBI special agent, a search of Tellis’s Virginia home uncovered more than 1,000 pages of top-secret and secret documents stored in filing cabinets, a basement desk, and even trash bags, AFP reported. Investigators noted that Tellis cooperated during the search, unlocking a laptop with his fingerprint and providing keys to the filing cabinets.

Tellis holds a Top Secret security clearance with access to Sensitive Compartmented Information (SCI), a privilege granted due to his previous government roles.

US Attorney Lindsey Halligan underscored the gravity of the allegations: "We are fully focused on protecting the American people from all threats, foreign and domestic. The charges in this case represent a grave risk to the safety and security of our citizens."

From Mumbai to Washington

Born in Mumbai, Tellis studied at St. Xavier’s College before earning a PhD and an MA in Political Science from the University of Chicago. Over the years, he became a leading voice in US-India-China policy circles, serving as a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, which confirmed Wednesday that Tellis has been placed on administrative leave.

Tellis played a pivotal role in negotiating the Bush administration’s civil nuclear cooperation deal with India, a landmark initiative that strengthened bilateral ties. In recent years, he has been a contrarian voice in Washington, highlighting differences between US and Indian strategic interests on issues ranging from Ukraine to regional security.

He has also authored numerous essays on India’s global ambitions. In a June 17 piece for Foreign Affairs, Tellis argued that India’s push for a multipolar world might reflect ambition rather than capacity, citing economic and political constraints. He warned that if both India and the US became persistently illiberal democracies, the post-war global order could be severely weakened.

If convicted, the 64-year-old scholar faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000, according to the Justice Department.