Trump hails Modi as 'great' leader on becoming India's longest-serving elected PM

Washington, Jun 10 (PTI): US President Donald Trump on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming India's longest-serving elected prime minister, describing him as a "great" leader and wishing him many more years of "greatness and success".

Modi thanked Trump for his warm wishes and said he looked forward to working with him to further advance the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. Modi reached the milestone of becoming India's longest-serving prime minister on Wednesday, with an unbroken tenure of 4,399 days in office, surpassing the record of the first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

"Congratulations to my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on becoming India's longest-serving Prime Minister – And a Great One he is,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

"He is a strong, healthy, and wise man, and will have many years of Greatness and Success ahead of him," he said.

Responding to the message, Modi said on X: "Thank you, President Trump, for your warm wishes. I look forward to working with you to further advance the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, for the benefit of both our nations and the world." Apple CEO Tim Cook also congratulated Modi on the milestone.

“Congratulations on becoming the longest serving prime minister elected in India’s history, and thank you for supporting innovation that enriches people’s lives,” Cook said in a post on X.

Several US political leaders also shared posts congratulating the Indian prime minister.

Congressman Shri Thanedar said Prime Minister Modi's "journey from humble beginnings to national leadership is one that reflects a life of hard work and public service".

Democratic lawmaker Bennie G Thompson said the milestone "speaks to the enduring strength of India's democratic system and the participation of millions of citizens in shaping their nation's future".

"I look forward to the continued friendship and cooperation between the United States and India," he said.

Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith commended Modi on becoming India's longest-serving prime minister.

"As a leading agricultural state, Mississippi understands the value of strong international partnerships, particularly when it involves offering what we produce to the world. I look at trade and economic ties between our two nations," she said.

Congressman Rich McCormick congratulated PM Modi on "leading the world's largest democracy" for 12 years.

"That kind of sustained leadership earns respect. India is a critical partner for the United States, and strong allies matter. Here's to many more years of friendship between our two nations," he said. PTI SKU SCY SCY

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