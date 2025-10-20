Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Trump Boards Air Force One Quickly Using Small Stairs After Sniper Nest Found Near Palm Beach Airport

Trump Boards Air Force One Quickly Using Small Stairs After Sniper Nest Found Near Palm Beach Airport

Secret Service Chief of Communications Anthony Guglielmi said agents found the structure during their routine “advance security preparations” ahead of Trump's arrival in Palm Beach.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 20 Oct 2025 07:45 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

President Donald Trump boarded Air Force One swiftly using the smaller rear steps on Sunday as part of “increased security measures” at Palm Beach International Airport following the discovery of a suspected hunting stand with a clear line of sight to the presidential aircraft.

According to a report by Fox News, the elevated structure, found on Friday, raised immediate security concerns. Secret Service agents detected what appeared to be a potential sniper position near the airport’s perimeter, directly overlooking the area where the President typically boards and departs Air Force One. No arrests have been made so far.

FBI's Kash Patel Says Probe Underway, No Arrests Made Yet 

FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed the discovery and said that the hunting stand has not been linked to any individual. “Prior to the President’s return to West Palm Beach, USSS discovered what appeared to be an elevated hunting stand within sight line of the Air Force One landing zone,” Patel told Fox News Digital.

“No individuals were located at the scene. The FBI has since taken the investigatory lead, flying in resources to collect all evidence from the scene, and deploying our cell phone analytics capabilities,” he added.

Nest Found During Security Preparations

Secret Service Chief of Communications Anthony Guglielmi said agents found the structure during their routine “advance security preparations” ahead of the President’s arrival. He noted that the incident did not disrupt any movements.

“There was no impact to any movements, and no individuals were present or involved at the location,” Guglielmi told Fox News. “While we are not able to provide details about the specific items or their intent, this incident underscores the importance of our layered security measures.”

The Secret Service said it is cooperating closely with the FBI and local law enforcement in Palm Beach County as part of the investigation.

The heightened alert comes just weeks after Ryan Routh was found guilty of attempting to assassinate President Trump on a Palm Beach golf course. Prosecutors said Routh had set up a sniper’s nest in bushes along a fence line overlooking the course.

Published at : 20 Oct 2025 06:59 AM (IST)
Tags :
FBI 'Air Force One' Donald Trump United STates Kash Patel Palm Beach Airport
Trump Warns India Of 'Massive' Tariffs Over 'Russian Oil Thing'
GRAP-II Implemented In Delhi On Diwali Eve As Air Quality Slips To 'Very Poor' Category
Festival On Frontlines: Army Jawans Light Up Border With Diyas To Celebrate Diwali — WATCH
Israel 'Renews' Ceasefire Enforcement Hours After Strikes On Gaza, Accuses Hamas Of Violations
