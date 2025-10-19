Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesGRAP-II Implemented In Delhi On Diwali Eve As Air Quality Slips To 'Very Poor' Category

GRAP-II Implemented In Delhi On Diwali Eve As Air Quality Slips To 'Very Poor' Category

Delhi's AQI reached "poor" (296), with some areas nearing "hazardous" levels. Twelve monitoring stations reported "very poor" air quality, with Anand Vihar recording the highest AQI at 430.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 19 Oct 2025 08:32 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) implemented the second stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP II) in New Delhi and NCR on Sunday as the air quality slipped to "very poor" category on Diwali eve. 

CAQM on Sunday warned that Delhi’s air quality, already deteriorating, is expected to worsen in the coming days. The Centre’s anti-pollution panel has ordered stricter measures, including curbs on construction activity, tighter regulation of industrial emissions, and enhanced enforcement of pollution control norms, aimed at reducing particulate matter ahead of the festive season.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 296 at 4 pm, placing it in the “poor” category. AQI readings between 301 and 400 are classified as “very poor,” indicating that several areas in the capital are already approaching hazardous levels.

Out of the city’s 38 monitoring stations, 12 reported readings in the “very poor” range. Anand Vihar recorded the highest AQI at 430, followed by Wazirpur (364), Vivek Vihar (351), Dwarka (335), and RK Puram (323). Other locations such as Siri Fort, Dilshad Garden, and Jahangirpuri recorded an AQI of 318, Punjabi Bagh at 313, Nehru Nagar at 310, Ashok Vihar at 305, and Bawana at 304.

Published at : 19 Oct 2025 08:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Air Pollution Breaking News Delhi AQI ABP Live DELHI NEWS
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
GRAP-II Implemented In Delhi On Diwali Eve As Air Quality Slips To 'Very Poor' Category
GRAP-II Implemented In Delhi On Diwali Eve As Air Quality Slips To 'Very Poor' Category
World
Chainsaw-Wielding Robbers Break Into Louvre, Flee With Napoleon’s Jewels: What We Know So Far About Paris Heist
Chainsaw-Wielding Robbers Break Into Louvre, Flee With Napoleon’s Jewels: What We Know So Far
World
Israel Launches Strikes On Gaza Amid Ceasefire Tensions; Bodies Of Two Hostages Identified
Israel Launches Strikes On Gaza Amid Ceasefire Tensions; Bodies Of Two Hostages Identified
Cities
‘Filled Ayodhya’s Streets With Blood Of Ram Devotees’: Yogi Adityanath Targets SP, Congress At Deepotsav
‘Filled Ayodhya’s Streets With Blood Of Ram Devotees’: CM Targets SP, Congress At Deepotsav
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Tarun Chugh Slams Mahagathbandhan As A
Bihar Elections: Samrat Chaudhary Files Nomination from Tarapur, BJP Heavyweight
Bihar Election: JDU Releases Second List, Key Leaders Miss Out
Bihar Election: Seat Dispute Persists in Mahagathbandhan, VIP Mukesh Sahani’s Press Meet Postponed
Breaking: Multiple Incidents — Mandsaur Video Case, Chhindwara Theft, Gurgaon Crash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
How India Is Tackling China's Rare Earth Challenge
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget