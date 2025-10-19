GRAP-II Implemented In Delhi On Diwali Eve As Air Quality Slips To 'Very Poor' Category

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) implemented the second stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP II) in New Delhi and NCR on Sunday as the air quality slipped to "very poor" category on Diwali eve.

CAQM on Sunday warned that Delhi’s air quality, already deteriorating, is expected to worsen in the coming days. The Centre’s anti-pollution panel has ordered stricter measures, including curbs on construction activity, tighter regulation of industrial emissions, and enhanced enforcement of pollution control norms, aimed at reducing particulate matter ahead of the festive season.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 296 at 4 pm, placing it in the “poor” category. AQI readings between 301 and 400 are classified as “very poor,” indicating that several areas in the capital are already approaching hazardous levels.

Out of the city’s 38 monitoring stations, 12 reported readings in the “very poor” range. Anand Vihar recorded the highest AQI at 430, followed by Wazirpur (364), Vivek Vihar (351), Dwarka (335), and RK Puram (323). Other locations such as Siri Fort, Dilshad Garden, and Jahangirpuri recorded an AQI of 318, Punjabi Bagh at 313, Nehru Nagar at 310, Ashok Vihar at 305, and Bawana at 304.