Emirates Cargo Plane Skids Into Sea While Landing At Hong Kong Airport, 2 Dead

A cargo plane arriving from Dubai veered off the runway and plunged into the sea while attempting to land at Hong Kong International Airport early Monday morning, according to the airport authority. Local media reports said two people were killed in the incident.

Photos taken at the scene showed the Boeing 747 freighter, bearing AirACT livery, partially submerged near the airport’s seawall. The aircraft’s nose and tail sections appeared detached, and an emergency slide was seen inflated along the fuselage, news agency Reuters reported.

The Hong Kong Airport Authority confirmed that all four crew members onboard were rescued safely. However, two people inside a ground vehicle believed to have been struck by the plane did not survive, the South China Morning Post reported, citing police sources. Authorities have yet to formally comment on the details of the crash.

Operations Suspended After Crash, 11 flights Cancelled

Following the accident, operations on the northern runway of Hong Kong International Airport, which is one of the world’s busiest air cargo hubs, were suspended. Airport officials said flights would continue using the central and southern runways.

At least 11 cargo flights that were initially scheduled to arrive at the airport on Monday have been cancelled, according to the Airport Authority's website.

The crash occurred around 3:50 AM local time (1950 GMT Sunday), moments after the Emirates-operated cargo flight EK9788 touched down. Emirates later confirmed in a statement that the Boeing 747 sustained damage during the landing and that it had been wet-leased from Turkey-based ACT Airlines. “Crew are confirmed to be safe and there was no cargo onboard,” the airline said.

ACT Airlines, which provides additional freight capacity to global carriers, did not immediately issue a comment outside its regular operating hours.

Hong Kong's Government Flying Service has deployed helicopters above the affected runway, while Fire Services Department vessels also took part in the rescue.

Flight-tracking service FlightRadar24 identified the aircraft involved as a 32-year-old Boeing 747 that originally served as a passenger jet before being converted into a freighter.