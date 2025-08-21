Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldAmid Trump’s Bid For Trilateral Talks With Putin & Zelenskyy, Ukraine President Sets This Condition For Participation

Ukrainian President Zelensky said the commitments must be credible enough to deter future Russian aggression and ensure Ukraine’s long-term stability.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 21 Aug 2025 04:36 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has indicated he is prepared to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but stressed that such talks would only be possible once Ukraine secures firm security guarantees from its international partners. Zelensky said these commitments must be credible enough to deter future Russian aggression and ensure Ukraine’s long-term stability, making them a prerequisite for any meaningful peace process.

His comments came just hours after Russia carried out one of its most intense aerial attacks in weeks.

 

According to Ukrainian officials, Moscow launched 574 drones and 40 missiles overnight, striking several regions including Lviv, Mukachevo, and Zaporizhzhia reported Al Jazeera. The massive barrage left at least one person dead and 18 others injured, while also damaging civilian infrastructure.

Published at : 21 Aug 2025 04:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ukraine RUSSIA Zelensky PUTIN
Preferred Sources
