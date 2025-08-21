Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has indicated he is prepared to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but stressed that such talks would only be possible once Ukraine secures firm security guarantees from its international partners. Zelensky said these commitments must be credible enough to deter future Russian aggression and ensure Ukraine’s long-term stability, making them a prerequisite for any meaningful peace process.

His comments came just hours after Russia carried out one of its most intense aerial attacks in weeks.

According to Ukrainian officials, Moscow launched 574 drones and 40 missiles overnight, striking several regions including Lviv, Mukachevo, and Zaporizhzhia reported Al Jazeera. The massive barrage left at least one person dead and 18 others injured, while also damaging civilian infrastructure.

