Israel has moved into the initial stage of is planned Gaza City assault, intensifying military operations in the enclave while simultaneous approving thousands of new housing units in the occupied West Bank. The dual moves have heightened international concerns and reignited debate over the future of a Palestinian state.

IDF Begins Ground Advance

Military spokesperson Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin confirmed that Israeli forces have entered the outskirts of Gaza City, marking the beginning of a new phase in the conflict. Troops are preparing to push deeper, with instructions to relocate civilians toward southern Gaza. Officials say the aim is to weaken Hamas and prevent it from regrouping

Defense Minister Israel Katz authorised the mobilisation of 60,000 reservists, while another 20,000 will have their service extended. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has directed that timelines for defeating Hamas be accelerated, calling the takeover plan critical to Israel’s security.

At the same time, Israel’s government approved 3,400 new settlement homes in the West Bank. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich described the decision as proof that the idea of a Palestinian state is being erased. Rights groups and Palestinian leaders have warned that the expansion could make a two-state solution nearly impossible.

Ceasefire Talks In Doubt

The assault comes as Arab mediators floated a new ceasefire proposal close to terms Israel had previously accepted. However, Israel’s push into Gaza has cast doubt on whether negotiations can move forward. Egyptian officials said the deal included a 60-day truce and the phased release of hostages, but Israel has yet to formally respond.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza is worsening. Aid agencies warn famine is near, with widespread displacement across the enclave. Residents describe having nowhere left to flee as bombardments continue. The UN has condemned Israel’s plan to seize Gaza City, warning of mass civilian casualties and destruction of essential infrastructure.

Global Reaction And Rising Tensions

Hamas has accused Israel of carrying out war crimes by escalating its assault on Gaza City. Meanwhile, Arab states have rejected taking part in post-war governance unless Palestinians themselves agree on a solution. Growing protests inside Israel are also pressuring the government, as citizens demand a halt to the war and protection for remaining hostages.