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HomeNewsWorldTrump Administration Threatens To Pull Unemployment Funds From States Over Alleged Fraud

Trump Administration Threatens To Pull Unemployment Funds From States Over Alleged Fraud

The Trump administration has put governors on notice over unemployment insurance oversight, warning that states could lose federal administrative funding.

Reported By : Apoorva Gupta | 
Updated at : 18 Jun 2026 10:57 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • US threatens states: cut jobless aid funds over fraud.
  • Secretary Sonderling warned: withholding funds impacts state programs.
  • This is part of Trump’s wider anti-fraud campaign.
  • Critics argue: move reduces support for social welfare.

The Trump administration has warned governors across the United States that federal funding used to administer unemployment insurance programs could be cut off if states fail to adequately address alleged fraud, marking what officials say could be an unprecedented step in the history of the programme.

In a letter sent to the governors of 53 states and territories, Acting Labor Secretary Keith Sonderling said the administration was prepared to use "every available tool" to combat "waste, fraud and abuse" in unemployment insurance systems, British online newspaper Independent reported.

The warning included the possibility of "withholding administrative funds from states," a measure that could significantly impact the operation of state-run unemployment programmes.

"We are officially putting governors on notice," Sonderling said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

"The American people will no longer tolerate the blatant waste, fraud and abuse of their hard-earned tax dollars — no state should allow it either," he said. "If states allow it, they will suffer the consequences. This department is no longer afraid to use every lever available to ensure taxpayer money is protected."

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Millions Depend On State-Run Benefits

While unemployment assistance is administered by individual states, the federal government helps cover administrative costs associated with processing claims and managing benefit systems.

According to Labor Department figures, nearly two million Americans are currently receiving unemployment benefits, while roughly 2,29,000 new jobless claims are filed every week.

Most states provide unemployment payments for up to six months to eligible workers. The benefits themselves are generally funded through state unemployment taxes paid by employers, but federal support plays a crucial role in keeping administrative systems operational.

Analysts and advocacy groups have warned that the loss of federal administrative funding could strain or disrupt state unemployment programmes, potentially affecting benefit delivery.

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Part Of Broader Anti-Fraud Campaign

The latest warning forms part of President Donald Trump's wider effort to crack down on what his administration describes as fraud in government-funded programmes.

According to the report, Trump has tasked Vice President JD Vance with leading a Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, which has already targeted several federal and state-funded programmes.

The administration says the initiative is intended to protect taxpayer dollars, particularly following widespread allegations of fraud linked to pandemic-era relief programmes.

In his letter, Sonderling argued that the effects of fraud committed during the COVID-19 pandemic continue to burden government systems.

"The consequences of alleged fraud during the pandemic are still playing out," he wrote.

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Critics Raise Concerns

The move has drawn criticism from advocacy organisations and Democratic lawmakers, who argue that the administration is using anti-fraud measures as a pretext for reducing support for social welfare programmes.

Earlier this year, Democratic Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley accused the administration of targeting programmes that vulnerable Americans rely on while failing to address major sources of fraud.

Critics have also pointed to similar actions taken by the administration in recent months, including threats to withhold Medicaid and nutrition assistance funding from states that fail to meet new federal requirements.

The warning to governors represents the latest escalation in the administration's efforts to tighten oversight of federal spending, while raising concerns about the potential impact on unemployment assistance systems relied upon by millions of Americans.

Before You Go

Political Developments: Shiv Sena (UBT) Calls Crucial Parliamentary Party Meeting

Frequently Asked Questions

What concerns have critics raised about this warning?

Critics argue this move is a pretext to reduce support for social welfare programs. They claim it targets vulnerable Americans instead of major fraud sources.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Jun 2026 10:56 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Trump Administration United STates
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