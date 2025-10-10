Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Trump Administration Moves To Tighten H-1B Visa Rules After Massive Fee Proposal

Trump Administration Moves To Tighten H-1B Visa Rules After Massive Fee Proposal

The Trump administration plans new H-1B visa restrictions and oversight measures after proposing a $100,000 fee, impacting foreign professionals and employers.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 10 Oct 2025 12:23 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Trump administration is moving to tighten the rules governing the H-1B visa, potentially reshaping how foreign professionals work in the United States. Beyond the previously proposed $100,000 mandatory fee, the administration now aims to impose stricter limits on which employers can sponsor these visas and which positions qualify.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has formally outlined these proposals in its regulatory agenda under the title "Reforming the H-1B Nonimmigrant Visa Classification Program." The plan includes a range of technical changes, from revising eligibility for cap exemptions and ramping up scrutiny of employers who violate program rules to increasing oversight over third-party placements.

Potential Impact On Universities, Nonprofits, And Healthcare

While it remains unclear how far DHS will go in narrowing exemptions, any reduction could affect nonprofit research organizations, universities, and healthcare institutions that currently enjoy cap-free H-1B slots, according to Newsweek.

In a statement, the proposal emphasized that the reforms aim to "improve the integrity of the H-1B nonimmigrant program and better protect U.S. workers’ wages and working conditions." Yet, these changes could have far-reaching consequences for thousands of international students and young professionals, particularly from India, who hope to launch their careers in the United States.

The regulatory notice suggests that the rule could be formally published as early as December 2025. Earlier reports indicated the administration is also considering replacing the lottery system with a wage-based selection process, a move that would favor higher-paying jobs.

Why The H-1B Visa Matters

The H-1B visa is a temporary work permit that has long been a lifeline for high-skilled foreign professionals, especially from India. It is often the most practical pathway for talented individuals to work in the U.S. long-term and eventually pursue permanent residency. Introduced under the 1990 Immigration Act, the visa allows American companies to hire professionals with specialized skills that are scarce in the domestic labor market.

Although the program is temporary by design, some visa holders transition to permanent status. Currently, the U.S. government caps H-1B visas at 65,000 annually, with an additional 20,000 visas reserved for individuals holding a U.S. master’s degree or higher. These spots are traditionally awarded via lottery, while certain employers, such as universities and nonprofits, are exempt from the cap.

Who Gets The H-1B?

A Pew Research Center report shows that nearly three-quarters of approved H-1B applicants in 2023 were from India. About 60% of H-1B visas issued since 2012 have been for computer-related positions, though hospitals, banks, universities, and other organizations also rely on these visas.

Importantly, H-1B holders are typically paid at least as much as comparable American employees. U.S. law requires employers to pay either the actual or prevailing wage for the role, ensuring foreign professionals are not undercutting domestic salaries. Combined with government fees, which can exceed $6,000, the program is designed to maintain fair compensation while attracting top global talent.

Published at : 10 Oct 2025 12:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Trump Administration H-1B Visa 100 000 H-1B Fee U.S. Immigration Policy H-1B Visa Reforms H-1B Restrictions
