Top TTP Commander Killed In Fierce Clash With ISKP-LeT Brigade In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Fresh developments have lent weight to earlier disclosures regarding Pakistan’s alleged role in orchestrating terrorism both domestically and beyond its borders.

On January 20, ABP News reported that Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI, in coordination with the military, had created a joint terrorist brigade combining Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP). The formation was said to be headquartered in Khyber district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

According to the report, the brigade was tasked with fighting Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) within Pakistan and claiming responsibility for LeT’s terror attacks in India. It was also assigned the role of moving non-Pakistani terrorists into India and integrating them into LeT’s network in Jammu and Kashmir.

Orakzai Clash: First Evidence Emerges

The first evidence of this operation surfaced in Tora Smat, Orakzai district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

At around 8:07 PM local time, 17 terrorists belonging to ISKP’s Hafiz Muhammad Zubair Mujahid Brigade attacked a TTP camp located in the hilly terrain of Tora Smat. A 90-minute gun battle followed.





Three ISKP militants were killed in the exchange, including top ISKP commander Abdul Wahid alias Hamza. TTP commander Ahmed alias Muawiya was also killed, while five TTP fighters were injured. Two civilians were caught in the crossfire and are currently hospitalised.

Wider Network Across Balochistan

ISKP also operates a faction based in Balochistan, led by its overall chief Shahab al-Muzahir, with former LeT commander Mir Shafiq Mengal acting as coordinator.

This group carries out attacks across Afghanistan, Iran, Central Asia and within Balochistan, targeting outfits such as the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA).

Meanwhile, the newly formed joint LeT–ISKP faction in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, under Hafiz Muhammad Zubair Mujahid and LeT commander Huzafa Bakkerwal alias Shafiq Bhai, has been tasked with attacking TTP using Pakistani terrorists and targeting India through non-Pakistani trained operatives integrated into LeT’s existing networks.

Escalating Inter-Group Violence

The Orakzai clash follows earlier confrontations involving ISKP and other militant groups.

In February last year, ISKP attacked a BLA camp in Mastung, killing seven BLA insurgents. In March, the BLA retaliated at ISKP’s Mastung camp, killing 30 ISKP militants. In May last year, ISKP officially declared war against the BLA, further escalating inter-group violence within Pakistan.