Terror Roadshows, Mosque Bloodbath: Pakistan’s ‘Crackdown’ Claims Face Explosive Questions

Pakistan is facing renewed scrutiny after reports of open terror-linked gatherings and a deadly suicide bombing raised serious questions over its counter-terror narrative. On February 5, reports claimed that Jaish-e-Mohammed-linked figures and armed cadres publicly mobilised in Pakistan-occupied regions and parts of Pakistan’s mainland, allegedly projecting defiance and reiterating jihadist messaging.

Terror Messaging, Anti-India Threats Raise Fresh Alarm

Some speeches reportedly framed cross-border militancy in ideological terms and praised sections of Pakistan’s security establishment. Parallel reports suggested that Lashkar-e-Taiba-linked platforms also held public events where inflammatory anti-India rhetoric was allegedly raised, including threats targeting major Indian cities. These claims, if verified, would point to continued operational and propaganda space for banned terror-linked ecosystems inside Pakistan.

Islamabad Mosque Carnage Exposes Deepening Sectarian

The developments came amid a major terror strike inside Pakistan itself. A suicide bomber killed at least 50 people and injured over 150 at a Shia mosque in Islamabad during Friday prayers after being stopped by security at the entrance. The attack underscored Pakistan’s ongoing internal security crisis, with sectarian and extremist violence continuing to target civilians despite repeated official claims of dismantling terror networks.

Together, the reported public mobilisation of extremist groups and the deadly mosque attack have intensified global concerns over Pakistan’s ability, and willingness, to fully dismantle terror infrastructure operating from its soil.