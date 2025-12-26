Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorld8 Killed, 18 Injured As Explosion Rocks Syria Mosque During Friday Prayer

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 26 Dec 2025 07:57 PM (IST)
At least eight people were killed and 18 others injured after a blast ripped through a mosque in Syria's Homs city on Friday, state media reported. The explosion occurred at the Imam Ali ibn Abi Talib Mosque in the Wadi al-Dahab district, a predominantly Alawite area. Syrian security forces cordoned off the mosque following the blast and rushed victims to nearby hospitals.

The interior ministry termed the incident a “terrorist explosion,” noting that the attack targeted worshippers during Friday prayers. According to initial investigations, explosive devices were planted inside the mosque, SANA reported, citing an unnamed security source.

Mosque Blast Condemned As Terrorism

Syria’s foreign ministry condemned the attack, calling it “a blatant assault on human and moral values” and an attempt to destabilize the country. Calling the tragedy a “terrorist explosion”, Syria's interior ministry said that it the mosque was made a target during Friday prayers, reported news agency AFP.

Following the blast, the mosque was cordoned off as security units reached the spot, said the local media. A probe has been launched into who was behind the attack.According to initial probe, explosive devices were planted inside the mosque, SANA reported citing an unnamed security source.

Foreign Ministry Condemns Attack

Syria's foreign ministry said in a statement that “the cowardly act is a blatant assault on human and moral values, reflecting the desperate attempts to destabilise Syria and undermine the resilience of the Syrian people,” the state news agency said.
A local resident recounted the harrowing experience, saying people "heard a loud explosion." The blast triggered chaos and panic throughout the neighbourhood, the resident added.

 
 

Published at : 26 Dec 2025 07:23 PM (IST)
Syria Mosque Bomb Blast
