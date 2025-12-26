Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Chaos erupted on Summanahalli flyover in Kamakshipalya on Wednesday night when a Hyundai Creta, driven recklessly, was seen dragging a Bullet motorcycle stuck on its front. Sparks flew from beneath the SUV’s wheels as commuters watched in disbelief.

Eyewitnesses alerted the SUV driver, but the vehicle continued moving, with the Bullet attached to its front. The act was video-recorded by bystanders and uploaded on social media. The SUV was finally blocked near Nayandahalli junction by angry commuters and the driver, Srinivas KV of Kunigal, was handed over to the police.

