Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaDrunk SUV Driver Drags Bullet Bike In Bengaluru, Angry Mob Attacks Accused. Video Viral

Drunk SUV Driver Drags Bullet Bike In Bengaluru, Angry Mob Attacks Accused. Video Viral

Commuters in Bengaluru were shocked when a Hyundai Creta, driven by an inebriated Srinivas KV, dragged a Bullet motorbike nearly 500 metres on Summanahalli flyover.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 26 Dec 2025 06:56 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Chaos erupted on Summanahalli flyover in Kamakshipalya on Wednesday night when a Hyundai Creta, driven recklessly, was seen dragging a Bullet motorcycle stuck on its front. Sparks flew from beneath the SUV’s wheels as commuters watched in disbelief.

Eyewitnesses alerted the SUV driver, but the vehicle continued moving, with the Bullet attached to its front. The act was video-recorded by bystanders and uploaded on social media. The SUV was finally blocked near Nayandahalli junction by angry commuters and the driver, Srinivas KV of Kunigal, was handed over to the police.

Drunk Driver Drags Bike

An alcohol test confirmed that Srinivas was driving under the influence. During the chase, he also collided with another car and a motorbike. Rohit S., the Bullet’s rider, described the terrifying ordeal: "The SUV rear-ended my Bullet, throwing me down. As I fell, I saw the SUV continued with my bike stuck in front.

Victim Escapes Unharmed

It dragged my Bullet for almost 500 metres before it separated." Rohit lodged an FIR with Kamakshipalya police. Srinivas, a wine shop owner from Kunigal, admitted consuming alcohol due to personal problems. "I panicked after hitting the Bullet, but I wasn’t aware it was stuck.

I thought commuters were shouting at me for something else," he told police. Fortunately, Rohit escaped without serious injuries. Police reported that the angry mob damaged the SUV and assaulted Srinivas, breaking the vehicle’s windshield.

Also read
Published at : 26 Dec 2025 06:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hyundai Creta Bengaluru Road Accident Motocycle Accident
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
India Condemns Killing Of 2 Hindu Men In Bangladesh: 'Cannot Be Brushed Aside'
India Condemns Killing Of 2 Hindu Men In Bangladesh: 'Cannot Be Brushed Aside'
Cities
Udaipur Woman Drugged, Gangraped After Birthday Party; CEO Among 3 Others Arrested
Udaipur Woman Drugged, Gangraped After Birthday Party; CEO Among 3 Others Arrested
India
'Pandora's Box' Warning: Why Centre Refuses To Classify Air Purifiers As Medical Devices
Why Centre Refuses To Classify Air Purifiers As Medical Devices
World
Inside Trump’s Decision To Strike ISIS ‘Terrorist Scum’ In Nigeria After Attacks On Christians
Inside Trump’s Decision To Strike ISIS ‘Terrorist Scum’ In Nigeria After Attacks On Christians
Advertisement

Videos

Jaipur News: Violence Erupts Outside Mosque in Jaipur’s Chomu, Stone-Pelting Leaves Police Injured
Protest Outside Delhi HC in Unnao Rape Case, Victim Seeks Justice as Bail to Accused Sparks Outrage
Aftermath of Stone-Pelting Outside Jaipur Mosque: Police Action Continues, Streets Bear Marks of Violence
Jaipur News: Crackdown Intensifies in Jaipur as Police Selectively Detain Stone-Pelters After Mosque Violence
Rajasthan News: Police Begin Crackdown on Stone-Pelters After Violence Outside Jaipur Mosque
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India, New Zealand FTA To Face Rough Weather Ahead
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget