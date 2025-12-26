Drunk Driver Drags Bike
An alcohol test confirmed that Srinivas was driving under the influence. During the chase, he also collided with another car and a motorbike. Rohit S., the Bullet’s rider, described the terrifying ordeal: "The SUV rear-ended my Bullet, throwing me down. As I fell, I saw the SUV continued with my bike stuck in front.
Victim Escapes Unharmed
It dragged my Bullet for almost 500 metres before it separated." Rohit lodged an FIR with Kamakshipalya police. Srinivas, a wine shop owner from Kunigal, admitted consuming alcohol due to personal problems. "I panicked after hitting the Bullet, but I wasn’t aware it was stuck.
I thought commuters were shouting at me for something else," he told police. Fortunately, Rohit escaped without serious injuries. Police reported that the angry mob damaged the SUV and assaulted Srinivas, breaking the vehicle’s windshield.