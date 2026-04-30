Soda Dispute Turns Violent: Taco Bell Employee Opens Fire In West Palm Beach; Worker Arrested

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Argument over soda escalated to gunfire inside Taco Bell.

Employee allegedly fired weapon after customers filled water cup.

A routine visit to a Taco Bell in Florida turned violent after a dispute over a drink escalated into gunfire, with police alleging that an employee opened fire on customers.

The incident occurred around lunchtime on Monday at a Taco Bell on 45th Street in West Palm Beach. According to an arrest report, the customers had asked employee D’Mari Patterson for a cup of water. After providing the cup, Patterson allegedly confronted them upon noticing it being filled with soda, sparking an argument, NBC Miami.

The confrontation intensified before another employee intervened to separate the parties. Footage recorded by a bystander reportedly captures Patterson shouting, followed by the sound of a firearm being cocked and a single shot being fired.

One of the customers fled the restaurant, but Patterson is accused of following and firing another shot in her direction. The bullet missed the individual but struck a window.

Patterson then returned inside as the three customers left and sought medical treatment for minor injuries. Authorities said Patterson later called emergency services, claiming he fired his weapon after a customer allegedly moved behind the counter. He also told officers he believed the customers were armed, though surveillance footage did not support his claim of self-defence.

The 20-year-old has been taken into custody and charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.