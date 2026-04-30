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HomeNewsWorldSoda Dispute Turns Violent: Taco Bell Employee Opens Fire In West Palm Beach; Worker Arrested

Soda Dispute Turns Violent: Taco Bell Employee Opens Fire In West Palm Beach; Worker Arrested

A dispute over a drink at a Taco Bell in West Palm Beach turned violent as an employee allegedly opened fire on customers. No serious injuries were reported; accused arrested.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 30 Apr 2026 08:15 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Argument over soda escalated to gunfire inside Taco Bell.
  • Employee allegedly fired weapon after customers filled water cup.

A routine visit to a Taco Bell in Florida turned violent after a dispute over a drink escalated into gunfire, with police alleging that an employee opened fire on customers.

The incident occurred around lunchtime on Monday at a Taco Bell on 45th Street in West Palm Beach. According to an arrest report, the customers had asked employee D’Mari Patterson for a cup of water. After providing the cup, Patterson allegedly confronted them upon noticing it being filled with soda, sparking an argument, NBC Miami.

The confrontation intensified before another employee intervened to separate the parties. Footage recorded by a bystander reportedly captures Patterson shouting, followed by the sound of a firearm being cocked and a single shot being fired.

One of the customers fled the restaurant, but Patterson is accused of following and firing another shot in her direction. The bullet missed the individual but struck a window.

Patterson then returned inside as the three customers left and sought medical treatment for minor injuries. Authorities said Patterson later called emergency services, claiming he fired his weapon after a customer allegedly moved behind the counter. He also told officers he believed the customers were armed, though surveillance footage did not support his claim of self-defence.

The 20-year-old has been taken into custody and charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the disturbance at the Taco Bell in West Palm Beach?

A dispute erupted after customers filled a free water cup with soda. This led to an argument between customers and an employee named D'Mari Patterson.

What were the allegations against the Taco Bell employee?

D'Mari Patterson is accused of firing a gun at customers after an argument over a drink. He allegedly fired at least one shot inside and another outside the restaurant.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 30 Apr 2026 08:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Palm Beach CRIME Taco Bell Taco Bell In Florida Taco Bell Shootout
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