Sheikh Hasina’s Former Minister Dies In Custody, Handcuff Images Spark Fury

The Muhammad Yunus-led interim government in Bangladesh is facing intense criticism over alleged human rights violations after the death of senior Awami League leader Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun. The 75-year-old politician, who had served as Industries Minister under the Sheikh Hasina government, died while undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Shock and outrage erupted when images surfaced on social media showing Humayun cuffed to a hospital bed during his final days. The viral photos sparked condemnation from rights activists, legal experts, and political observers, who called the act a grave violation of human dignity.

The Arrest and Custody

Humayun had been imprisoned since 2024 after his arrest in connection with cases of murder and vandalism during the student-led protests that shook Bangladesh.

Authorities Defend Themselves

Prison authorities responded to the uproar by stating the controversial images were taken earlier during Humayun’s hospitalisation. In a statement issued Wednesday, jail officials maintained that they always act responsibly and uphold the rights and dignity of every inmate, insisting there was no exception in Humayun’s case.

Human Rights Concerns

Lawyers and rights defenders, however, strongly disagreed.

“Keeping handcuffs on a dying or dead person is inhuman and a stark violation of human rights. This will remain as an example of the most extreme breach of dignity,” said human rights activist Nur Khan Liton in comments to The Business Standard.

The controversy has also revived debate on a 2018 High Court ruling that directed authorities to refrain from indiscriminate use of handcuffs on detainees. Advocate Abu Obyaidur Rahman, who represented the Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust (BLAST) in that case, said the incident amounted to a “clear breach” of the court’s directive. “How can a 75-year-old sick man be considered a dangerous or escape-prone prisoner?” he questioned.

Rights activist Abu Ahmed Faijul Kabir went further, calling it a grave failure of the state. “An 80-year-old man, gravely ill and at the verge of death — a freedom fighter and former minister of the country — being subjected to such inhuman treatment is not only against human values but also a grave failure of state responsibility,” he said.

Political Backdrop

The episode unfolds amid the Yunus government’s ongoing crackdown on Awami League leaders and supporters after the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024.

Dozens of opposition leaders have since been arrested on what critics claim are fabricated charges. Several, according to reports, have died in custody — fueling accusations of systematic repression and disregard for human rights under the current regime.