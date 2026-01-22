Davos Summit: Shehbaz Sharif Follows Trump Around- Attention Seeking Or Diplomacy?

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldDavos Summit: Shehbaz Sharif Follows Trump Around- Attention Seeking Or Diplomacy?

India has consistently pushed for a “two-state solution” to the Palestinian issue, advocating peaceful coexistence between Israel and Palestine within recognised borders.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 22 Jan 2026 10:22 PM (IST)
US President Donald Trump on Thursday (January 22, 2026) formally announced the proposed Board of Peace on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos.

India, though invited, was not present at the forum and has neither accepted nor rejected the proposal. Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif attended the signing ceremony.

Trump, Sharif Exchange Gestures On Stage

As Trump signed the declaration establishing the Board of Peace, Shahbaz Sharif was seen whispering something into the US President’s ear. The two leaders then gestured towards the audience and laughed.

Sharif, widely seen as keen to maintain close visibility with Washington, has often sought public proximity to Trump during international engagements.

Major Powers Absent 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among several global leaders invited by Trump to attend the unveiling, which the US administration described as part of the second phase of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Besides India, several major countries, including France, Britain, China and Germany, did not attend the ceremony, despite receiving invitations.

Will Help Resolve Wars: Trump

Addressing the gathering, Trump described the board as a unique global initiative.
“This board, together with the United Nations, can help resolve wars not only in West Asia but elsewhere,” he said at the signing ceremony.
He did not clarify how the proposed body would coordinate with the UN.

Peace Board Countries

Participating countries include Argentina, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Belarus, Egypt, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Morocco, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Vietnam.

Several countries, including Germany, Italy, Paraguay, Russia, Slovenia, Turkey and Ukraine, have not yet responded to the invitation.

India’s Position On Gaza

Purpose Of Trump’s Peace Board

The US has presented the Peace Board as a new international body aimed at promoting peace and stability in Gaza and beyond. The initiative has triggered speculation that it could eventually function as a parallel or rival structure to the United Nations.

The proposal initially envisaged the board overseeing governance arrangements and coordinating funding for the reconstruction of Gaza, which has been heavily damaged by two years of Israeli military operations.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 22 Jan 2026 10:22 PM (IST)
Photo Gallery

Embed widget