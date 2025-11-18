Satellite Images Reveal Activity At Nur Khan: Is Pakistan Rebuilding The Airbase India Struck?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Months after India’s Operation Sindoor dismantled key terror-linked infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Islamabad is still struggling to recover from the military and strategic damage inflicted.

The operation, conducted in May 2025 in response to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, most of them Indian tourists, targeted critical Pakistani military assets. These included the Nur Khan Chaklala, Rafiqui and Rahim Yar Khan airbases, all known for housing equipment and logistics used by groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Even Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was compelled to acknowledge the scale of destruction. His government’s silence since then has only underscored Islamabad’s inability to defend or conceal the damage.

Operation Sindoor: India’s Most Assertive Strike Since Balakot

Operation Sindoor marked India’s most forceful cross-border military action since the Balakot airstrikes of 2019. It dismantled key Pakistani military installations used to coordinate terrorist training and movement.

Following the strikes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India would make “no distinction between terrorists and those who shelter them” and would no longer succumb to “nuclear blackmail”, which was a pointed message aimed at Pakistan’s military establishment.

New Satellite Imagery Reveals Reconstruction At Nur Khan

Fresh satellite imagery now shows Pakistan attempting to rebuild sections of the heavily damaged Nur Khan airbase in Rawalpindi. The images, analysed by geo-intelligence researcher Damien Symon of Intel Lab, reveal new construction on the exact location struck by India in May.

Symon, an Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) expert who previously exposed India’s strike on Pakistan’s nuclear weapons storage at Kirana Hills, noted that the current reconstruction matches the footprint of the facilities destroyed.

He posted on X, “A review of Nur Khan Airbase reveals the entire complex near India’s strike location has now been demolished.”

Speaking to India Today, he said, “India’s strike in May targeted specialised military trucks and caused secondary damage to nearby structures, which were later demolished. The layout of the new walls suggests Pakistan intends to restore operational capacity at this site, which is likely integral to airfield operations.”

Satellite imagery captured shortly after the strike showed widespread destruction, burning fuel trucks, collapsed warehouses and debris scattered across the runway. What appeared to be “specialised military trucks” were reduced to mangled wreckage.

Visual Evidence Of Extensive Structural Damage

Veteran defence journalist Vishnu Som also shared imagery showing “two long trailer trucks with awnings”, believed to be part of Pakistan’s command-and-control system. Air Marshal AK Bharti later released additional photographs depicting the scale of structural damage.

Why The Nur Khan Airbase Is Crucial For Pakistan

The Nur Khan airbase is among Pakistan’s most sensitive military sites. Located near the former Benazir Bhutto International Airport, it hosts the Pakistan Air Mobility Command and supports the PAF College Chaklala. Its proximity to the Pakistan Army General Headquarters and the Strategic Plans Division, which manages the country’s nuclear arsenal, enhances its strategic importance.

The base houses key Pakistan Air Force (PAF) squadrons equipped with Saab Erieye early-warning aircraft, C-130 Hercules transports, Saab 2000s and IL-78 refuellers, all vital to Pakistan’s logistics, aerial surveillance and mid-air refuelling capability.

The New York Times once described Nur Khan as “home to the air refuelling capability that would keep Pakistani fighters aloft.” That capability has now been severely compromised.

What Happened On 9–10 May

On the night of 9–10 May, Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir reportedly phoned Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at 2.30 am to tell him that India had struck the airbase with ballistic missiles. Indian Air Force officials later said Nur Khan was being used as a coordination hub for Pakistan’s drone and missile operations.

The base also served as a departure point for senior Pakistani military and political leaders, including Munir himself, who travelled from Nur Khan to China shortly after being promoted to Field Marshal.

Islamabad’s Muted Response

Pakistan’s response to the strike has been notably subdued, reflecting its military vulnerability and political instability. Indian officials have declined to reveal the exact weapon systems used, though analysts believe the operation deployed BrahMos or SCALP missiles capable of precision deep strikes.

Pakistan has instead focused on quietly rebuilding rather than retaliating. The visible reconstruction at Nur Khan suggests an urgent effort to restore capability, though experts say it may take years for the base to regain full operational status.

For India, the operation served as a clear message that no target is beyond reach. For Pakistan, it remains a stark reminder of its weakening deterrence and deepening international isolation.