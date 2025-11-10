Russian Chopper Breaks Into 2 Parts Before Crashing Near Caspian Sea; 5 Killed: WATCH

At least five people, including four senior executives from a Russian defense enterprise, were killed when a Ka-226 helicopter crashed in Dagestan’s Caspian Sea region. The aircraft, operated by the EU-sanctioned Kizlyar Electromechanical Plant, was transporting company staff when it went down near the coastline.

🚨 BREAKING: Full video emerges of tragic Russian Ka-226 helicopter crash carrying key military factory workers.

In the disaster:



✅ Deputy General Director of Kizlyar plant



✅ Chief Engineer



✅ Chief Designer



All DIED.



Tragic Attempted Landing Caught On Video

The accident occurred on November 7, when the helicopter attempted to land on a beach close to the village of Achi-Su. Dramatic footage that quickly spread across social media shows the chopper’s tail colliding with a rock moments before touchdown. The impact severed the rear rotor, throwing the aircraft off balance as its tail section dangled precariously.

Seconds later, the helicopter slammed into an empty private house near the shoreline, sparking a fierce blaze that engulfed the property. According to Russia’s state-run news agency TASS, the house was completely destroyed in the fire.

Firefighters Battle Intense Flames

Another video circulating online captures the final, devastating moments as the helicopter crashes through the roof of the home before bursting into flames. Fire crews can be seen rushing to the scene, battling the inferno that reduced the beachfront residence to ashes.

Company Confirms Deaths Of Senior Officials

The Kizlyar Electromechanical Plant later confirmed that four of its senior employees were among the victims. Among the deceased was Achalo Magomedov, the company’s deputy general director for construction and transport support. A Ka-226 flight mechanic also perished in the crash, while two others sustained injuries.

Technical Failure Suspected

Eastern European outlet Nexta reported that a “technical malfunction” likely caused the tragedy, adding that there was no evidence of foul play.

Russia’s federal aviation authority, Rosaviatsia, has officially classified the incident as a “disaster” and announced that it will join the investigation to determine the precise cause.

EU-Sanctioned Defense Manufacturer

The Kizlyar Electromechanical Plant, which produces components for the Russian military, was sanctioned by the European Union in 2024. At the time, Brussels accused the company of materially supporting actions that “undermine or threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence of Ukraine.”

The factory specialises in the development of aircraft ground-control systems, diagnostic tools, and onboard equipment. It also manufactures the DZ-UM bomb rack, a mechanism used on Russia’s SU-25 fighter jets, aircraft that have played a major role in Moscow’s airstrikes against Ukraine.