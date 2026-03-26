Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaWhat Is the New Transgender Law 2026 & Why Is the LGBTQ Community Opposing It?

What Is the New Transgender Law 2026 & Why Is the LGBTQ Community Opposing It?

Transgender Law 2026 : The new transgender law in India has sparked protests, with the LGBTQ community saying the changes could limit self-identification and access to welfare benefits.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 26 Mar 2026 07:16 PM (IST)

The Parliament has passed the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026, a controversial law that changes how transgender people are legally recognised in the country. The government says the amendments will make welfare delivery more targeted and strengthen safeguards against exploitation, but opposition parties and LGBTQ groups argue that the new law rolls back key rights granted under the 2019 Act. The biggest concern is the removal of the right to self-identify gender, which activists say was the most important protection under the earlier law. The changes have triggered protests across the country, with community groups warning that the new rules could make it harder for many transgender and non-binary people to access education, jobs, healthcare and government schemes.

What Has Changed

The 2019 law had defined a transgender person broadly. It included trans men, trans women, persons with intersex variations, gender-queer individuals and people with socio-cultural identities such as hijra, kinner, aravani and jogta. It also recognised the right of a person to identify their own gender without compulsory medical verification.

The 2026 amendment narrows this definition. Legal recognition is now limited mainly to people belonging to specified socio-cultural identities or those with recognised intersex variations. The provision that allowed individuals to self-identify their gender has been removed.

Under the new law, applicants may need certification based on evaluation by a medical board, a step critics describe as invasive and inconsistent with the right to dignity and privacy.

Why The Community Is Opposing It

Transgender rights groups say the amendment goes against the Supreme Court’s 2014 NALSA judgment, which affirmed that gender identity is based on a person’s inner sense of self and does not require medical proof. Activists fear that removing self-identification could exclude many transgender, non-binary and gender-fluid people from legal recognition.

They also warn that access to reservations, welfare schemes, healthcare, education and grievance redressal could become more difficult if recognition depends on medical approval.

Many activists say the 2019 law, despite its flaws, had positioned India as a progressive country on transgender rights, and the new amendment risks reversing those gains.

Related Video

Middle East Crisis: Iran’s Ballistic Missile Strike on UAE Escalates War, Casualties Reported in Abu Dhabi

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read More
Published at : 26 Mar 2026 07:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
LGBTQ LGBTQ+ Transgender Persons Bill 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
What Is the New Transgender Law 2026 & Why Is the LGBTQ Community Opposing It?
What Is the New Transgender Law 2026 & Why Is the LGBTQ Community Opposing It?
India
Tatkaal Passport Applicants Alert: Keep These Documents Ready Before Your Appointment-Full List
Tatkaal Passport Applicants Alert: Keep These Documents Ready Before Your Appointment-Full List
India
PM Modi To Hold Key Meeting With CMs Over Middle East Crisis
PM Modi To Hold Key Meeting With CMs Over Middle East Crisis
India
Govt Counters Panic Claims, Explains How Much Fuel Supply India Has
Government Counters Panic Claims, Explains How Much Fuel Supply India Has
Advertisement

Videos

Middle East Crisis: Iran’s Ballistic Missile Strike on UAE Escalates War, Casualties Reported in Abu Dhabi
War Update: US Prepares Ground War Option as Iran Conflict Risks Major Escalation
Strike Alert: Hezbollah Strikes Israel Amid Two-Front War, US May Plan Ground Operation in Iran
Breaking News: Iran’s Cluster Bomb Attack Devastates Central Israel
Cluster Strike: Iran Launches Cluster Bomb Attack on Israel Amid Failing Ceasefire Talks
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India's QUAD And BRICS Dilemma Amid Intensifying Iran War
Opinion
Embed widget