Asim Munir Says Use Of Afghan Soil For Terror Against Pakistan 'Unacceptable'

Asim Munir Says Use Of Afghan Soil For Terror Against Pakistan ‘Unacceptable’

Asim Munir was given a comprehensive briefing on the security environment, ongoing intelligence-based operations and measures in place for border management.

By : PTI | Updated at : 04 Mar 2026 11:57 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Islamabad: Chief of Defence Forces and Army chief Marshal Syed Asim Munir on Wednesday described as “unacceptable” the alleged use of Afghan soil by terrorist against Pakistan.

According to a statement issued by the army's media wing, Munir visited Wana in South Waziristan district along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, where he reviewed the prevailing security situation and operational preparedness.

He emphasised that use of Afghan soil by terrorists against Pakistan is "unacceptable and all necessary measures would be taken to neutralise the threat emanating from across the border".

The visit came days after Pakistan launched Operation Ghazab lil Haq (Righteous Fury) on the night of February 26, following alleged Afghan Taliban attacks on 53 locations along the over 2,600 km border.

Munir reiterated that peace could only prevail between both sides if the Afghan Taliban renounced support for terrorism and terrorist organisations.

The field marshal was given a comprehensive briefing on the security environment, ongoing intelligence-based operations and measures in place for border management.

He was also briefed in detail on the ongoing operation and recent developments along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 04 Mar 2026 11:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pakistan Army Asim Munir Pak Afghan Clash
