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English NewsNewsWorldRed Sea Attack: Cargo Ship Attacked; Armed Assailants Open Fire

Red Sea Attack: Cargo Ship Attacked; Armed Assailants Open Fire

The UK Maritime Trade Office said a vessel was attacked 30 nautical miles southwest of Hodeida, which is under control of the Houthi rebels. The Iran-backed group recently vowed to resume attacks.

Written By : Deutsche Welle |  Updated at : 05 Jul 2026 11:54 PM (IST)

Edited by: Wesley Dockery

A cargo ship was attacked in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen, the British navy said on Sunday.

"A cargo vessel has triggered a distress alert stating that they are under attack by unknown armed assailants. Authorities are investigating," UK Maritime Trade Operations said in a report.

The incident was reported 30 nautical miles (55.6 kilometers) southwest of the city of Hodeida, which is under control of the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels.

UKMTO said a skiff approached the bulk carrier and opened fire, prompting the ship's own security guards to return fire. The skiff then sailed back to a larger ship about 2 nautical miles away.

Who Was Responsible For Latest Red Sea Ship Attack?

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Houthis began attacking cargo ships in the Red Sea in 2023 in response to Israel's offensive in Gaza. The Israeli war in Gaza began after the October 7 Hamas terror attacks that year.

The Houthi attacks disrupted traffic in one of the world's busiest international shipping routes, with companies rerouting their vessels around Africa to avoid the treat.

The Houthis vowed to renew their attacks against ships in 2026 after the US and Israel declared war on Iran, which is the group's primary international backer.

Aside from the Houthis, Somali pirates also have been active in the nearby Gulf of Aden recently.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.

Before You Go

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About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
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Published at : 05 Jul 2026 11:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
UK Houthis UK Maritime Trade
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