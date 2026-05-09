Putin Presides Over Scaled-Back Victory Day Parade At Red Square

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Putin addressed scaled-back Victory Day parade, calling Ukraine fight

Moscow parade featured fewer troops, less heavy weaponry this year.

Slovakian PM Fico met Putin, facing European criticism for visit.

Edited by: Louis Oelofse, Karl Sexton

Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed a scaled-back military parade in Moscow's Red Square on Saturday, saying Russian soldiers in Ukraine were fighting an "aggressive force" backed by all of NATO.

The traditional Victory Day parade commemorates the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II. Images broadcast on state television showed a formation of soldiers carrying the Russian flag into the square.

"Victory has always been and will be ours," Putin said in his speech. "The key to success is our moral strength, courage and valor, our unity and ability to endure anything and overcome any challenge."

Russian soldiers in Ukraine "are confronting an aggressive force armed and supported by the entire NATO bloc," he said, adding that he believed they are fighting a "just" cause.

Heightened security

The Russian president typically uses Victory Day, a major national holiday in Russia, to showcase the country's military prowess and rally support for the war in Ukraine. But this year's festivities were scaled back over fears of a potential Ukrainian attack. For the first time in two decades, the parade won't feature tanks, missiles and other heavy weapons.

A large security detail could be seen surrounding the president during his appearance at the parade. There were also fewer guests attending, and mobile internet access was blocked for the public in Moscow and other cities.

Foreign leaders attending the parade included Malaysia's King Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, Laos President Thongloun Sisoulith, Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Belarus' authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko.

Putin welcomes Slovakia's Fico contentious visit

Prime Minister Robert Fico of Slovakia was the only EU leader visiting Moscow on Saturday, but he did not attend the parade.

"I know there were some difficulties with your trip," Putin told Fico during their meeting at the Kremlin.

"But the important thing is that you're here," he said, adding that Russia could meet Slovakia's energy demands.

Fico's visit has been criticized by many in Slovakia and in Europe, with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz slamming the Slovakian leader for his Moscow visit.

"Robert Fico knows that we are in disagreement. I deeply regret that, and we will talk to him about this day in Moscow," Merz told a joint press conference with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in Stockholm on Saturday.

3-day ceasefire holds despite allegations of minor violations

The parade is taking place as a three-day ceasefire brokered by the US came into effect, allaying concerns about a Ukrainian attack on the parade. The two sides also agreed to exchange 1,000 prisoners.

Russia had earlier declared a unilateral two-day ceasefire to coincide with Victory Day. Ukraine also declared its own ceasefire starting two days earlier, but the truces quickly unraveled with both sides accusing each other of continuing attacks.

The US-brokered ceasefire largely appeared to be holding, although both Moscow and Kyiv accused the other of minor violations on Saturday evening.

The Ukrainian General Staff said Russia had launched 51 attacks on Saturday. The Ukrainian air force said Moscow had launched just 44 drones since Friday evening, one of the lowest numbers in months.

The Russian Defense Ministry, meanwhile, said Ukrainian armed groups had "launched attacks using drones and artillery against our troops' positions."

The Ukrainian army press spokesman Viktor Trehubov said, "The Russians are in fact taking a break today and are using it to bring up reinforcements, to rotate forces and to restore their offensive capabilities," adding that Ukraine was taking similar measures.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.