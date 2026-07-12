Pakistan Rangers Loot Mosque, Snatch Quran During Protests In PoJK

As protests against Pakistani rule continued for the 33rd consecutive day in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), organisers alleged that Pakistani Rangers stormed a mosque, entered it wearing shoes, seized a copy of the Quran, vandalised the premises and looted belongings. The allegations came alongside claims that security forces fired on protesters and lobbed tear gas shells during the operation.

Demonstrators alleged that Pakistani Rangers opened fire and used tear gas to disperse a group of protesters heading towards Rawalakot. The firing took place around 10 am when a group of 60-70 protesters from Jandala was travelling to Rawalakot to participate in a planned march to Muzaffarabad on July 15.

They alleged that the procession was stopped at Arja Cross, a short distance from Jandala, before Pakistani Rangers fired at the protesters and lobbed tear gas shells. Organisers claimed that three protesters were killed in the incident, taking the total number of demonstrators allegedly killed during the ongoing agitation to 65. ABP News said it had accessed videos purportedly showing the incident.

Rangers Accused Of Vandalising Mosque

One of the protest organisers, Sardar Umar Nazir, accused Pakistani security forces of entering a nearby mosque during the operation.

According to Nazir, a resident had gone inside the mosque to protect copies of the Quran from damage during the firing. He alleged that Rangers entered the mosque wearing shoes, seized the Quran, vandalised the premises and took away items from inside the mosque.

Nazir compared the alleged actions of Pakistani forces with Israel's military operations in Gaza, claiming there was little difference between the two in their treatment of places of worship. His remarks reflect his allegations and have not been independently verified.

Roads Blocked To Stop Troops

Ahead of the proposed July 15 march to Muzaffarabad, protest organisers claimed that Pakistan had increased the deployment of Rangers and Frontier Corps (FC) personnel in PoJK to more than 17,500 to prevent demonstrators from reaching the regional capital.

According to the organisers, residents in several parts of PoJK have placed large boulders on roads and felled trees to block the movement of security forces towards Rawalakot, Dhirkot and Bagh.

Protests Continue Despite Police Appeal

Demonstrations by both men and women continued across PoK, with protesters raising slogans demanding "Azadi" (freedom) and accusing the Pakistani establishment of backing "terrorism."

Men participating in the protests also voiced opposition to the existing political structure in PoJK, including the allocation of 41 assembly seats in the region and 12 refugee seats. Protesters also warned those they described as pro-Pakistan supporters.

Meanwhile, PoJK Inspector General of Police Captain (Retd.) Liaqat Ali Malik appealed to people associated with the Awami Action Committee (AAC) to withdraw from the protests, assuring them of respectful treatment by the administration.

The police chief also accused the Awami Action Committee of being responsible for the deaths of police personnel during the agitation.

However, protest organisers claimed the appeal had failed to weaken the movement, with rallies continuing across PoK. Markets have reportedly remained shut for nearly a month as preparations continue for the proposed march to Muzaffarabad on July 15. The claims made by both protesters and authorities have not been independently verified.