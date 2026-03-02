PM Modi, Mark Carney Hold Bilateral Talks To Deepen India–Canada Strategic Partnership

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held bilateral talks with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at Hyderabad House in the national capital, focusing on strengthening cooperation and partnership between the two countries.

During the discussion, both leaders reviewed the progress achieved across diverse areas of the India-Canada Strategic Partnership.

The Canadian Prime Minister arrived in India on February 27 for an official visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This marks Carney's first official visit to the country, which began when he arrived in Mumbai. He will depart from India today following his engagements in the national capital.Earlier today, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on the Canadian Prime Minister and appreciated his commitment to building a forward-looking partnership between the two countries.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said he was "delighted" to call on Prime Minister Carney during his visit to the national capital.

"Delighted to call on Prime Minister Mark J Carney of Canada in New Delhi this morning. Appreciate his commitment towards charting a forward-looking partnership," the EAM's post read.

The Canadian Prime Minister landed in the national capital on Sunday evening following the conclusion of a productive visit to Mumbai, marking the next phase of his official tour of India. Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry and Electronics and Information Technology, Jitin Prasada, received the visiting leader at the airport.

The high-level discussions, scheduled for today at Hyderabad House, will see the two Prime Ministers hold delegation-level talks to review the progress achieved to date across diverse areas of the India-Canada Strategic Partnership.

Building on their earlier meetings in Kananaskis in June 2025 and Johannesburg in November 2025, on the sidelines of the G7 and the G20 summits, respectively, the leaders will "take stock of ongoing cooperation in key pillars, including trade and investment; energy; critical minerals; agriculture; education, research, and innovation; and people-to-people ties."

According to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs, they will also exchange views on regional and global developments.

In addition to their formal talks, Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Carney will attend the India-Canada CEOs Forum.

This visit comes at an important juncture in the normalisation of India-Canada bilateral relations, with the anticipated discussions on Monday focusing on key strategic and economic issues of mutual interest between the two nations.