PM Modi discusses ‘growing partnership’ with Slovakian President

Bratislava, Jun 15 (PTI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Slovakia's President Peter Pellegrini on Monday and discussed the growing partnership between the two countries, including digitalisation, innovation, defence and nuclear energy.

Modi, who is in Bratislava as part of his weeklong visit to Europe, met Pellegrini at the Presidential Palace, where the two leaders welcomed the growing partnership and ongoing cooperation between India and Slovakia. “Today’s talks with President Pellegrini covered diverse subjects such as closer ties in manufacturing, transport, innovation and investment linkages, energy, biofuels and more,” Modi said in a post on social media. “There is also immense scope to cooperate in the field of digital technology. We also talked about deepening people-to-people linkages,” he added. They recalled Pellegrini’s visit to India for the AI Impact Summit in February 2026. “I am glad that @narendramodi and I can build on the open and friendly dialogue we began during my visit to New Delhi this February,” Pellegrini posted on social media. “Happy to have continued the important conversations we had when we last met. Your insights are indeed great to hear,” Modi said.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the ongoing cooperation and welcomed the growing ties between the two countries in the fields of trade, investment, technology and people-to-people ties. They also discussed regional and global developments of mutual interest, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

“Both leaders discussed expanding cooperation across diverse areas and advancing the warm and friendly relations between the two countries,” official Spokesperson of the MEA Randhir Jaiswal posted on social media. Prime Minister Modi and President Pellegrini also watched a painting exhibition in the Presidential Palace by Slovak artists dedicated to the theme-“Varanasi City.” They also witnessed a special Yoga demonstration by Slovak school children.

Later, Pellegrini hosted a banquet dinner in honour of Prime Minister Modi.

Earlier, India and Slovakia elevated their ties to a comprehensive partnership and firmed up 11 agreements to expand the bilateral cooperation in a range of areas such as migration, digital technology and defence following talks between PM Modi and his Slovak counterpart Robert Fico.

Modi, along with Fico, also met with Slovak business and industry leaders across various domains, including railways, defence, the automotive sector, energy, nuclear energy, IT, and healthcare.

“Had insightful discussions on strengthening economic ties, boosting investment flows and expanding collaboration in innovation, technology, manufacturing and more,” Modi said after the meeting. He highlighted “India’s reform trajectory and growing opportunities and invited Slovak companies to deepen their partnership with India.”’ The Prime Minister also highlighted the major reforms and policy initiatives introduced by India in recent years, including the SHANTI Act and encouraged Slovak companies to take advantage of the growing opportunities in India, Jaiswal said. “They discussed opportunities to deepen economic engagement, boost investment flows, and expand tech cooperation across various domains, including transportation, green energy, emerging technology and defence production,” he added. Modi invited Slovak companies to take advantage of the growing opportunities in India, particularly in the areas of infrastructure, defence, renewable energy, digital innovation, semiconductors, AI, and healthcare, the MEA said in a statement.

Slovak Industry leaders welcomed India’s reforms towards Viksit Bharat and expressed confidence in India’s economic trajectory. They welcomed the conclusion of the India-EU FTA, noting that its implementation will open new business opportunities for them, the statement said. PTI RD ZH RD RD

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