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HomeNewsWorldPM Modi departs for Paris after G7 summit

PM Modi departs for Paris after G7 summit

Evian-Les-Bains (France), Jun 17 (PTI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday left for Paris after a series of "productive" meetings at the G7 Summit, where he put forward India's views on key areas of governance and policy-makin.

Reported By : PTI | 
Updated at : 18 Jun 2026 12:49 AM (IST)

Evian-Les-Bains (France), Jun 17 (PTI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday left for Paris after a series of "productive" meetings at the G7 Summit, where he put forward India's views on key areas of governance and policy-making.

Modi was in the French commune of Evian-Les-Bains for the G7 Summit, to which India was invited as a guest country.

"Had a productive round of meetings and interactions at the G7 Summit in Evian. I had the opportunity to put forward India’s views and efforts on key areas of governance and policy-making," Modi said in an X post.

"Also had the opportunity to put forward the need to work closely with the Global South as far as global prosperity is concerned.

"Now, will go to Paris for the final leg of my France visit. The programmes in Paris include an address at VivaTech 2026 and interacting with the Indian diaspora at a community programme," he said.

At an outreach session of the G7 on Wednesday, Modi proposed a framework to boost connectivity and trade by combining the strengths of the G7 nations, India and the Global South. He also flagged concerns over long-lasting consequences of the West Asia crisis on developing countries.

On Tuesday, Modi told the G7 leaders that the world should move from donor-recipient to partnerships based on solidarity and equality. He also underscored the importance of "trust" in building international partnerships, especially in an increasingly interconnected world.

On the margins of the G7 Summit, Modi met world leaders including US President Donald Trump, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, top EU leader Ursula von der Leyen, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Canada Prime Minister Mark Carney, among other leaders.

In his meeting with Trump, Modi raised the issue of seafarers' safety, urging that their protection be given the highest priority during the implementation of Washington's peace deal with Iran.

This came after three Indian crew members of a merchant ship were killed in American military strikes in the Gulf of Oman a few days ago.

In Paris, Modi will attend VivaTech 2026 alongside French President Emmanuel Macron.

VivaTech is Europe's foremost gathering of technology and innovation, and India will have the largest national pavilion at this edition, a fitting symbol of the enormous potential for partnership between the Indian and European innovation ecosystem, according to the Ministry of External Affairs. PTI GRS GRS GRS

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 18 Jun 2026 01:00 AM (IST)
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