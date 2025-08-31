Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Peace At Border, Direct Flights, Kailash Yatra: Key Takeaways From PM Modi-Xi Jinping's Bilateral Talks

PM Modi and Chinese President Xi met on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Tianjin, stressing border peace, stronger trade ties, and deeper cooperation to shape stable India-China relations.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 31 Aug 2025 03:16 PM (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on August 31, 2025, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Tianjin. The meeting marked another step in efforts by Asia’s two largest neighbors to stabilize relations after years of tension.

Both leaders welcomed the positive momentum since their last meeting in Kazan in October 2024. They reaffirmed that India and China are “partners in development, not rivals,” and stressed that differences should not be allowed to escalate into disputes. With a combined population of over 2.8 billion, they noted, cooperation between the two nations is vital for their growth and for shaping a multipolar Asia and a multipolar world in line with 21st-century realities.

Modi underscored the importance of peace and stability along the border, describing it as the foundation for the continued progress of bilateral ties. The two leaders expressed satisfaction with the disengagement achieved last year and the calm that has prevailed since. They reiterated their commitment to pursuing a fair and mutually acceptable solution to the boundary issue, guided by the broader political perspective of their relationship and the long-term interests of their peoples.

The discussions also highlighted the recent decisions made by the Special Representatives during their talks earlier this month. Modi and Xi agreed to fully support those efforts to push forward the boundary negotiations.

Beyond security concerns, the leaders emphasized the need to strengthen people-to-people exchanges. They welcomed the resumption of the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra and tourist visas, while also pointing to the importance of direct flights and easier visa access to boost connectivity.

On trade and economic cooperation, both sides recognized the stabilizing role of their economies in global commerce. They underlined the importance of expanding bilateral trade and investment while addressing the persistent trade imbalance, stressing that political and strategic guidance is essential to deepen economic ties.

Prime Minister Modi also noted that both India and China value strategic autonomy, and their relationship should not be judged through the lens of any third country. The two leaders emphasized expanding common ground on key regional and global challenges, including counterterrorism and promoting fair trade in multilateral forums.

Expressing support for China’s presidency of the SCO and the ongoing summit in Tianjin, Modi invited President Xi to attend the BRICS Summit that India will host in 2026. Xi welcomed the invitation and pledged China’s support for India’s upcoming BRICS leadership.

Later in the day, Prime Minister Modi also met Cai Qi, a member of the Politburo Standing Committee of the Communist Party of China. Modi shared his vision for the future of India-China ties and sought Beijing’s support in realizing it. Cai reaffirmed China’s willingness to deepen exchanges and strengthen cooperation in line with the consensus reached between Modi and Xi.

Published at : 31 Aug 2025 03:16 PM (IST)
