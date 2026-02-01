Baloch Rebels Claim Over 80 Pakistani Troops Killed In Coordinated Attacks, 18 Taken Hostage

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for a sweeping series of coordinated attacks across Pakistan’s Balochistan province, asserting that more than 80 members of Pakistani security forces were killed during what it described as “Operation Herof Phase II.” The announcement, made on January 31, has drawn attention to the persistent volatility in the region, even as key details remain unverified.

According to the militant group, the operation unfolded over nearly ten hours and spanned several districts, with multiple targets struck almost simultaneously. The BLA said its fighters hit police stations, intelligence units, counter-terrorism forces, and administrative infrastructure, portraying the action as one of its most extensive operations in recent years.

Claims Of Heavy Casualties & Captures

In its statement, the BLA alleged that 84 Pakistani security personnel were killed and dozens more wounded during the attacks. It also claimed to have taken 18 personnel captive, reported NDTV. The group further stated that it seized or destroyed more than 30 government-linked facilities, including banks, offices, and prisons, and set fire to over 20 official vehicles.

The militants also asserted that their actions temporarily disrupted the movement of Pakistani troops in several areas, suggesting a short-term impact on security operations. Some video clips circulating on social media appeared to show attacks on installations and vehicles, lending partial visual context to the claims. However, these visuals could not be independently authenticated, and their locations and timing remain unclear.

Losses Acknowledged By BLA

Alongside its claims of success, the BLA acknowledged casualties within its own ranks. The group said seven of its fighters were killed during the clashes, including members of its elite “Majeed Brigade.” It characterised these deaths as deliberate sacrifices made in pursuit of what it described as temporary control over targeted locations, reported DNA.

The statement also alleged that local civilians provided logistical assistance during the operation. Such assertions, however, are difficult to substantiate, given the limited access to conflict-affected areas and the absence of neutral reporting from many parts of Balochistan.

As of the latest reports, Pakistani authorities had not released a detailed official response addressing the BLA’s claims. In past incidents, official casualty figures have often diverged significantly from those announced by militant groups, with the government frequently downplaying both losses and the scale of attacks.

Long-Running Insurgency In Balochistan

The Baloch Liberation Army is among several separatist organisations operating in Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest but least populated province. The region has experienced decades of unrest rooted in demands for greater autonomy, control over natural resources, and long-standing grievances over economic marginalisation and underdevelopment.

The BLA has previously claimed attacks on security forces, infrastructure, and projects linked to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, making it a key actor in the province’s ongoing insurgency. The latest claims, if even partially accurate, highlight the enduring instability in the region and the challenges faced by authorities in containing militant activity.