A Pakistani cargo aircraft, K2 Airways Cargo flight 737 AP-BOI, disappeared off the coast of Karachi after losing contact with air traffic control. It was carrying five crew members.
Pakistan Cargo Plane With 5 Onboard Vanishes Off Karachi Coast After Take-off From UAE, Search Ops Launched
The crew reported a navigation system problem moments before radar showed the aircraft rapidly losing altitude and making a sharp turn.
- Pakistani cargo plane vanished off Karachi with five crew.
- Crew reported navigation malfunction before losing contact, rapidly descending.
- Radar showed sharp turn, rapid descent; search efforts continue.
A Pakistani cargo aircraft carrying five crew members disappeared off the coast of Karachi after losing contact with air traffic control shortly after departing from Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates, prompting an extensive search and rescue operation in the Arabian Sea.
Pakistan's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said K2 Airways Cargo flight 737 AP-BOI went missing late on Tuesday night. Search teams were immediately deployed after communication with the aircraft was lost while it was flying west of Karachi.
Before contact was lost, the crew reported a navigation system malfunction, raising concerns about the aircraft's ability to continue the flight safely. Authorities said investigations and search efforts are continuing as they work to determine the fate of the aircraft and those on board.
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Aircraft Reported Navigation Issue
According to the CAA, the crew informed air traffic controllers of a navigation system problem at around 9:18 p.m. local time.
Radar data indicated that the aircraft then began losing altitude rapidly before making a sharp turn just minutes later. Officials said communication with the plane ended at approximately 9:21 p.m. when it was about 155 nautical miles (287 kilometres) west of Karachi.
The aircraft had five crew members on board at the time it disappeared.
K2 Airways #KTA1732 is reportedly missing. Preliminary ADS-B data indicate a possible crash in the sea southwest of Karachi. https://t.co/IIMDHaGTAy pic.twitter.com/KbyI5kKmh1— Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) July 7, 2026
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Flight Data Showed Dramatic Changes In Altitude
Flight tracking platform Flightradar24 reported that the aircraft's final recorded flight path showed unusual altitude changes before contact was lost.
According to the tracking data, the aircraft first experienced a loss of altitude, followed by a climb, before entering a second, sudden and severe descent. The final transmission was received at 16:21 UTC, placing the aircraft at 1,100 feet above mean sea level (AMSL), with a reported vertical descent rate of 22,400 feet per minute.
The flight tracking data aligns with information released by Pakistan's Civil Aviation Authority, although authorities have not yet determined the cause of the incident.
Search and rescue teams remain deployed in the Arabian Sea as officials continue efforts to locate the missing aircraft.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What happened to the K2 Airways cargo aircraft?
What was the last known issue reported by the crew?
Before contact was lost, the crew reported a navigation system malfunction to air traffic controllers. This raised concerns about the aircraft's ability to continue the flight safely.
Where did the aircraft disappear?
The aircraft disappeared off the coast of Karachi, Pakistan, specifically about 155 nautical miles (287 kilometers) west of Karachi in the Arabian Sea.
What did flight data reveal about the aircraft's final moments?
Radar data indicated the aircraft rapidly lost altitude before a sharp turn. Flight tracking also showed unusual altitude changes, with a loss, a climb, and then a severe final descent.