Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaLawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar Charged By US For 2023 Nijjar's Killing In Canada

Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar Charged By US For 2023 Nijjar's Killing In Canada

A federal indictment alleges Bishnoi coordinated the operation from an Indian prison using smuggled mobile phones, while Brar managed the criminal group's North American activities.

Written By : Ayesha Fatima |  Updated at : 08 Jul 2026 07:28 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • US charged Bishnoi, Brar for orchestrating Hardeep Nijjar's murder.
  • Imprisoned Bishnoi allegedly directed plot, Brar managed North American operations.
  • Killing sparked Canada-India diplomatic crisis; indictment avoids government accusation.

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his North American lieutenant, Satinderjeet Singh, also known as Goldy Brar, were charged by the US for orchestrating the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada. The 2023 killing of the Sikh separatist triggered one of the deepest diplomatic crises between Canada and India in recent years. 

According to a federal indictment unsealed in Los Angeles, Bishnoi and Brar directed the fatal shooting of Nijjar outside a Sikh temple in Surrey, a suburb of Vancouver in British Columbia, on June 18, 2023. 

According to US prosecutors, the operation was coordinated through the Lawrence Bishnoi Organised Crime Group, reported Reuters. 

The indictment alleges that Bishnoi, despite being imprisoned in India, directed the plot using smuggled mobile phones. Prosecutors claim he supplied a co-conspirator with a photograph of Nijjar, along with several addresses linked to him, to facilitate the assassination. Singh, described as Bishnoi's childhood friend, allegedly oversaw the criminal group's operations across North America.

US Indictment Details Alleged Conspiracy

The charges state that Bishnoi and Singh played central roles in planning the killing, but the indictment does not accuse the Indian government of involvement in the assassination.

Nijjar's death sparked a major diplomatic dispute after then-Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said months later that Canadian authorities were pursuing what he described as "credible allegations" connecting Indian government agents to the killing. India rejected the accusation, calling it absurd.

Nijjar, a Canadian citizen, had campaigned for the creation of Khalistan, a separate Sikh homeland carved out of India. New Delhi had designated him a terrorist before his death.

ALSO READ | US Resumes Bombing Iran Ahead Of Khamenei's Burial After Attacks In Strait Of Hormuz

No Links To Indian Government 

Neither First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli nor any other U.S. official speaking at a press conference in Los Angeles alleged that the Indian government was involved in or had prior knowledge of Nijjar's killing.

The charges against Bishnoi and Singh form part of a wider joint investigation by U.S. and Canadian authorities targeting organised crime networks. Authorities announced charges against 37 defendants allegedly linked to three India-based criminal organisations on accusations including racketeering, extortion and drug trafficking. Officials said 24 of those charged had either been arrested or were already in custody.

Although Canadian police arrested and charged four Indian nationals in May 2024 over Nijjar's murder, the U.S. indictment does not identify the alleged gunmen as defendants. Instead, it refers to them only as co-conspirators.

ALSO READ | VHP Leader Champat Rai Breaks Silence, Says 'Truth Will Prevail' After Final SIT Report

Canada-India Ties Show Signs Of Recovery

Diplomatic relations between Canada and India have gradually improved under Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. During his first official visit to India in February, Carney reopened discussions on a bilateral trade agreement that both sides expect to conclude by November.

However, the renewed engagement has drawn criticism from some Sikh organisations. They argue that Ottawa has not done enough to hold India accountable over Nijjar's killing or to protect Sikh Canadians from what they describe as foreign interference and transnational repression.

Before You Go

Breaking News: “SIT Will Do Milk and Water Test of Truth” Says Yogi Adityanath

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has been charged by the US for orchestrating Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing?

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his lieutenant, Satinderjeet Singh (Goldy Brar), were charged by the US for orchestrating the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Bishnoi allegedly directed the plot from jail using smuggled phones.

What was the diplomatic fallout following Nijjar's death?

Nijjar's death triggered a deep diplomatic crisis between Canada and India. This intensified after then-Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged

Does the US indictment allege Indian government involvement in Nijjar's assassination?

No, the US indictment does not accuse the Indian government of involvement in Nijjar's killing. US officials speaking at a press conference also stated there was no allegation of Indian government involvement.

When and where did Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing occur?

Hardeep Singh Nijjar was fatally shot outside a Sikh temple in Surrey, a suburb of Vancouver in British Columbia, on June 18, 2023.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 08 Jul 2026 07:28 AM (IST)
Tags :
Goldy Brar Lawrence Bishnoi Hardeep Singh Nijjar
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar Charged By US For 2023 Nijjar's Killing In Canada
Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar Charged By US For 2023 Nijjar's Killing In Canada
India
Gurugram submerged: Road cave-ins, unending traffic jams add to woes; corporates advised WFH
Gurugram submerged: Road cave-ins, unending traffic jams add to woes; corporates advised WFH
India
HP: Cloudburst hits Kullu’s Garsa Shilanala; wet spell to continue till Jul 13
HP: Cloudburst hits Kullu’s Garsa Shilanala; wet spell to continue till Jul 13
India
Champat Rai Questions Counting Procedures, Bank Protocols In Statement To SIT
Champat Rai Questions Counting Procedures, Bank Protocols In Statement To SIT
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: “SIT Will Do Milk and Water Test of Truth” Says Yogi Adityanath
SIT Preliminary Report: SIT Report Reveals Shocking Details in Ram Temple Donation Theft Case
Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Theft Row: Trust Members Face Questions Over Accountability
Attack on previous governments: CM Yogi Claims Transparent Recruitment Transformed UP’s Job System
Delhi’s Green Budget: Delhi Achieves Highest-Ever Green Cover, Says Chief Minister
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget