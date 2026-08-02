Two Firefighting Helicopters Collide As Greece Battles Massive Wildfires | VIDEO

Two firefighting helicopters collided while battling a massive wildfire in Greece on Sunday, as the country grappled with rapidly spreading blazes that have already destroyed more than 100 homes northwest of Athens. Meanwhile, a fresh wildfire forced evacuations on the popular tourist island of Kefalonia, highlighting the worsening fire crisis across southern Europe.

The collision occurred during an aerial firefighting operation near Psatha in the Attica region, west of Athens, according to Greece's fire service.

🔴 Two Bell 214ST firefighting helicopters collided mid-air while battling a major forest fire in the Psatha area, west of Athens, Greece, triggering a search and rescue operation.



✈️ Aircraft involved: One helicopter was Bell 214ST N511EV (serial 28105, built in 1982), while… pic.twitter.com/Jwd3qpLAfj — FL360aero (@fl360aero) August 2, 2026

Helicopter Collision During Firefighting Mission

Authorities said one helicopter crew was located safely and medical teams were dispatched to the site. The second helicopter was also located, but search-and-rescue operations were launched for its crew, Reuters reported.

A video circulating on social media appeared to show one helicopter's rotor striking another aircraft before crashing in flames. Reuters said it could not independently verify the authenticity of the footage.

Wildfire Spreads Towards Megara

Strong winds, which had fuelled the blaze near Porto Germeno on the Gulf of Corinth, later eased. However, the fire crossed a mountain ridge, reached the settlement of Veniza, and spread to a nearby military firing range, where unexploded ordnance reportedly ignited.

Firefighters concentrated efforts on preventing the flames from advancing towards the coastal town of Megara, home to around 30,000 people.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis acknowledged the scale of the crisis, saying there are times when "the force of nature and the intensity of weather conditions exceed all human planning and every operational capability."

Emergency evacuation alerts were issued for several settlements across western Attica, including an industrial area near Megara.

Residents in affected villages also joined firefighting efforts. In Agios Konstantinos, locals used water hoses to stop the flames from spreading.

According to Greek daily Protothema, more than 10,000 hectares of land may already have been destroyed, with authorities racing to stop the fire from reaching Megara.

New Blaze Forces Evacuations In Kefalonia

A separate wildfire broke out overnight in the Pastra area of Kefalonia, prompting authorities to evacuate several settlements on the Ionian island as firefighters battled to contain the flames.

Europe Battles Worsening Wildfire Season

Greece is among several European countries facing an intense wildfire season following prolonged heatwaves and below-average rainfall, conditions scientists say have been intensified by climate change.

Wildfires in France's Gironde and Var regions showed signs of easing over the weekend, with authorities reporting only limited flare-ups.

In Spain, firefighters largely brought major blazes under control, although they continued tackling fresh flare-ups in some regions. Around 800 residents evacuated from Caceres were allowed to return home, though restrictions remained in place as firefighting operations continued.

Drought Hits Central Europe

The prolonged dry spell has also pushed water levels in major European rivers to historic lows.

In Hungary, falling water levels in the Danube forced the country's only nuclear power plant to shut down for the first time in more than four decades, while authorities imposed water-use restrictions across more than 100 towns and villages.

In neighbouring Serbia, record-low Danube water levels have reduced output at the country's largest hydropower plant to around 20% of its normal capacity, underscoring the broader impact of Europe's extreme weather crisis.