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Two Firefighting Helicopters Collide As Greece Battles Massive Wildfires; 100+ Homes Destroyed | Video
Two firefighting helicopters collided battling Greece's wildfires as blazes destroyed 100+ homes and forced evacuations. Europe also faces drought, low river levels and an escalating heat crisis.
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Two Firefighting Helicopters Collide As Greece Battles Massive Wildfires | VIDEO
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