Two Firefighting Helicopters Collide As Greece Battles Massive Wildfires | VIDEO

India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsWorldTwo Firefighting Helicopters Collide As Greece Battles Massive Wildfires; 100+ Homes Destroyed | Video

Two Firefighting Helicopters Collide As Greece Battles Massive Wildfires; 100+ Homes Destroyed | Video

Two firefighting helicopters collided battling Greece's wildfires as blazes destroyed 100+ homes and forced evacuations. Europe also faces drought, low river levels and an escalating heat crisis.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 02 Aug 2026 10:44 PM (IST)

Two firefighting helicopters collided while battling a massive wildfire in Greece on Sunday, as the country grappled with rapidly spreading blazes that have already destroyed more than 100 homes northwest of Athens. Meanwhile, a fresh wildfire forced evacuations on the popular tourist island of Kefalonia, highlighting the worsening fire crisis across southern Europe.

The collision occurred during an aerial firefighting operation near Psatha in the Attica region, west of Athens, according to Greece's fire service.

Helicopter Collision During Firefighting Mission

Authorities said one helicopter crew was located safely and medical teams were dispatched to the site. The second helicopter was also located, but search-and-rescue operations were launched for its crew, Reuters reported.

A video circulating on social media appeared to show one helicopter's rotor striking another aircraft before crashing in flames. Reuters said it could not independently verify the authenticity of the footage.

Wildfire Spreads Towards Megara

Strong winds, which had fuelled the blaze near Porto Germeno on the Gulf of Corinth, later eased. However, the fire crossed a mountain ridge, reached the settlement of Veniza, and spread to a nearby military firing range, where unexploded ordnance reportedly ignited.

Firefighters concentrated efforts on preventing the flames from advancing towards the coastal town of Megara, home to around 30,000 people.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis acknowledged the scale of the crisis, saying there are times when "the force of nature and the intensity of weather conditions exceed all human planning and every operational capability."

Emergency evacuation alerts were issued for several settlements across western Attica, including an industrial area near Megara.

Residents in affected villages also joined firefighting efforts. In Agios Konstantinos, locals used water hoses to stop the flames from spreading.

According to Greek daily Protothema, more than 10,000 hectares of land may already have been destroyed, with authorities racing to stop the fire from reaching Megara.

New Blaze Forces Evacuations In Kefalonia

A separate wildfire broke out overnight in the Pastra area of Kefalonia, prompting authorities to evacuate several settlements on the Ionian island as firefighters battled to contain the flames.

Europe Battles Worsening Wildfire Season

Greece is among several European countries facing an intense wildfire season following prolonged heatwaves and below-average rainfall, conditions scientists say have been intensified by climate change.

Wildfires in France's Gironde and Var regions showed signs of easing over the weekend, with authorities reporting only limited flare-ups.

In Spain, firefighters largely brought major blazes under control, although they continued tackling fresh flare-ups in some regions. Around 800 residents evacuated from Caceres were allowed to return home, though restrictions remained in place as firefighting operations continued.

Drought Hits Central Europe

The prolonged dry spell has also pushed water levels in major European rivers to historic lows.

In Hungary, falling water levels in the Danube forced the country's only nuclear power plant to shut down for the first time in more than four decades, while authorities imposed water-use restrictions across more than 100 towns and villages.

In neighbouring Serbia, record-low Danube water levels have reduced output at the country's largest hydropower plant to around 20% of its normal capacity, underscoring the broader impact of Europe's extreme weather crisis.

Before You Go

Breaking News: UP Monsoon Session Begins Tomorrow, Opposition Plans Attack on Yogi Govt Over Key Issues

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
Read More
Published at : 02 Aug 2026 10:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Greece Europe Greece Wildfires
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Two Firefighting Helicopters Collide As Greece Battles Massive Wildfires; 100+ Homes Destroyed | Video
Two Firefighting Helicopters Collide As Greece Battles Massive Wildfires | VIDEO
World
China Gansu Flash Flood Death Toll Rises To 25 Amid Heavy Rain
China Gansu Flash Flood Death Toll Rises To 25 Amid Heavy Rain
World
7 Killed, Several Injured In Suicide Blast During Peace Rally In Pakistan's KPK
7 Killed, Several Injured In Suicide Blast During Peace Rally In Pakistan's KPK
World
'Brutal Terrorist Attack': Explosion At Moscow Restaurant Leaves 3 Dead, Over 20 Injured
'Brutal Terrorist Attack': Explosion At Moscow Restaurant Leaves 3 Dead
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: UP Monsoon Session Begins Tomorrow, Opposition Plans Attack on Yogi Govt Over Key Issues
Breaking News: PM Modi Launches Anti-Drug Campaign, Calls Youth Power Key to Developed India Mission
Breaking News: PoK Unrest Escalates as Protests Spread Across Pakistan Amid Political Crisis
Breaking News: Congress-SP Alliance Mystery Deepens as Akhilesh-Rahul UP Poll Tie-Up Faces Doubts
National News: PM Modi Launches Nationwide Nasha Mukt Yuva Campaign to Empower Youth for Viksit Bharat
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget