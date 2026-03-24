South African provincial govt applauds Hindu organisation for community work

Johannesburg, Mar 24 (PTI): The Office of the Premier of Gauteng lauded the role of SA Hindus in promoting social cohesion and humanitarianism among all South African communities.

The remark came as the prominent Hindu organisation marked its 10th anniversary with a celebration in Lenasia, south of Johannesburg, over the weekend.

A delegation representing Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, who could not attend the event, further exalted the role of SA Hindu founder Pandita Lucy and noted that her plans align with what "the premier is trying to address in the province".

"We are also looking at the issues of how we can address the issue of corruption in the country, and Pandita Lucy is also involved in that structure, which is why we are here to give her our support," Unathi Mphendu, who was part of the delegation, said.

He referred to a number of initiatives to assist the needy of all communities undertaken by SA Hindus, including food hampers and social and welfare assistance.

The event featured bhajans, vibrant performances, as well as cutting of the cake dedicated to Hanuman with a gada (mace).

Sigaban, founder and executive director of SA Hindus said the event, called Hanuman Rasik Utsav and dedicated to the deity, was a "deeply spiritual and uplifting celebration, bringing together devotees, community leaders from different faiths and artists in a powerful expression of faith, unity, and selfless service".

She explained how the event marked the celebration of the first decade of the organisation, which she established and which now "has grown to have over 86,000 followers with a global reach of over 10 million people online".

"The attendance from the Office of the Premier of Gauteng, as well as representatives from the Consulate General of India, underscores the significance of cultural and spiritual unity within our diverse society," Sigaban added. An SA Hindus anthem "Jai Hanuman", composed in a modern style, was also released at the event, which concluded with the lighting of 108 ghee diyas during the aarti for Hanuman Baba.

"The Hanuman Rasik Utsav was not merely an event, but a reflection of a living legacy -- one built on faith, strengthened by challenges, and sustained through unity," Sigaban added. PTI FH PRK

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