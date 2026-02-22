Pakistan Conducts Midnight Airstrikes In Afghanistan, Hits Madrasa During Ramzan

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







In another major escalation with Afghanistan, Pakistan carried out fresh midnight airstrikes inside Afghanistan targeting seven locations across multiple provinces. The strikes began around 12:30 AM and mark another violation of the Doha-brokered ceasefire agreement reached in October 2025 under the mediation of Qatar and Turkey.

The first reported strike hit a madrasa in the Barmal district of Paktika province. According to exclusive photos and videos accessed by ABP News, missiles fired at the madrasa during the month of Ramadan reduced large parts of the building to rubble. Islamic religious books and study materials were also destroyed in the Pakistani air attack.

Airstrike During Ramzan

The timing of the strike at Madarsa during the holy month of Ramadan has sparked outrage, as madrasas typically witness increased religious activity, Quran recitations, and night prayers during this period. Images emerging from the site show debris scattered across the compound.

Apart from Barmal in Paktika, Pakistani forces carried out air and drone strikes in multiple locations across eastern Afghanistan, including Urgun in Paktika province, Khogyani and Ghani Khel in Nangarhar province, Behsud, and two separate sites in Khost province. This marks Pakistan’s fourth airstrike inside Afghanistan since September last year and the second since the October 2025 ceasefire declaration, raising concerns over the fragile peace and regional stability.

Taking official responsibility, Pakistan’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting stated that the strikes targeted seven camps belonging to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) operating from Afghan territory. Islamabad claimed that recent terror incidents including the attack on an Imambargah in Islamabad, the Bajaur assault, and the suicide bombing in Bannu were orchestrated by handlers based inside Afghanistan.

Pakistani Military Vehicle Attacked

Earlier in the day, a motorcycle-borne suicide attacker targeted a Pakistani military vehicle in Bannu, killing Lieutenant Colonel Shehzada and four soldiers. The attack was carried out by Majlis Askari Karwan, a proxy faction linked to TTP. Last Thursday, TTP militants also attacked a Frontier Corps post located at Malang Madrasa in Mamund tehsil of Bajaur district, killing 14 paramilitary FC personnel.

So far, there has been no official response from Kabul regarding the latest strikes. However, previous Pakistani air operations between September and November led to significant civilian casualties in which 71 civilians were killed including 18 children, 27 elderly individuals and 8 members of Afghanistan’s domestic cricket team.

With tensions rising again, the fragile ceasefire appears increasingly unstable. The latest cross-border action during Ramadan risks further escalation and could deepen mistrust between Islamabad and Kabul. The coming hours are crucial in determining whether diplomatic channels can prevent another cycle of retaliation in the already volatile Afghanistan–Pakistan region.