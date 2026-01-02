North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un’s Daughter Makes First Public Visit To Founder’s Mausoleum

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s daughter, Ju Ae—widely believed to be in line as his eventual successor—has made her first public appearance at the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, the mausoleum housing the embalmed bodies of the country’s founding leaders. Photographs released by state media on Friday showed Ju Ae standing alongside her parents during a solemn tribute, a moment analysts say carries deep symbolic weight in the dynastic state.

First Mausoleum Appearance Signals Rising Status

According to images published by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Kim Jong Un visited the Kumsusan mausoleum on January 1, accompanied by his wife Ri Sol Ju, senior party officials, and Ju Ae, as reported by NDTV. The young girl was positioned prominently between her parents in the main hall, a placement that observers say is unlikely to be accidental in North Korea’s tightly choreographed political culture.

The visit follows a long-standing tradition in which the ruling Kim family pays homage to Kim Il Sung, the country’s founder, and Kim Jong Il, the current leader’s father, on major national occasions. Such rituals are designed to reinforce the legitimacy and continuity of the ruling bloodline that has governed the nuclear-armed nation for more than seven decades.

Growing Public Presence Since 2022

Ju Ae, believed to have been born in the early 2010s, has steadily appeared more frequently in official coverage over the past three years. She was first revealed to the public in 2022 during the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile, an event that immediately sparked speculation about her political significance.

Since then, she has attended New Year celebrations, high-profile military-related events, and, in September, accompanied her father to Beijing—her first publicly acknowledged overseas trip. State media also confirmed that she was present during this year’s New Year festivities, further underscoring her growing visibility.

North Korean outlets have used unusually elevated language to describe her, referring to Ju Ae with honorifics such as “the beloved child” and “great person of guidance” (hyangdo), terms traditionally reserved for top leaders or clearly designated heirs.

Succession Signals, Regional Tensions

North Korea has historically avoided formally naming successors, instead allowing leadership transitions to unfold gradually through symbolic gestures, expanded public roles, and increasingly prominent appearances, reported Al Jazeera. Analysts and South Korea’s intelligence agency believe Ju Ae’s rising profile fits this pattern, suggesting careful preparation for a fourth-generation transfer of power.

Before her official introduction, Ju Ae’s existence was only indirectly acknowledged, most notably when former NBA player Dennis Rodman mentioned meeting Kim’s daughter during a 2013 visit to Pyongyang.