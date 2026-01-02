Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldNorth Korean Leader Kim Jong Un’s Daughter Makes First Public Visit To Founder’s Mausoleum

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un’s Daughter Makes First Public Visit To Founder’s Mausoleum

Kim Jong Un’s daughter Ju Ae appeared publicly at the Kumsusan mausoleum for the first time, reinforcing speculation that she is being groomed as his successor.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 02 Jan 2026 11:23 AM (IST)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s daughter, Ju Ae—widely believed to be in line as his eventual successor—has made her first public appearance at the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, the mausoleum housing the embalmed bodies of the country’s founding leaders. Photographs released by state media on Friday showed Ju Ae standing alongside her parents during a solemn tribute, a moment analysts say carries deep symbolic weight in the dynastic state.

First Mausoleum Appearance Signals Rising Status

According to images published by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Kim Jong Un visited the Kumsusan mausoleum on January 1, accompanied by his wife Ri Sol Ju, senior party officials, and Ju Ae, as reported by NDTV. The young girl was positioned prominently between her parents in the main hall, a placement that observers say is unlikely to be accidental in North Korea’s tightly choreographed political culture.

The visit follows a long-standing tradition in which the ruling Kim family pays homage to Kim Il Sung, the country’s founder, and Kim Jong Il, the current leader’s father, on major national occasions. Such rituals are designed to reinforce the legitimacy and continuity of the ruling bloodline that has governed the nuclear-armed nation for more than seven decades.

Growing Public Presence Since 2022

Ju Ae, believed to have been born in the early 2010s, has steadily appeared more frequently in official coverage over the past three years. She was first revealed to the public in 2022 during the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile, an event that immediately sparked speculation about her political significance.

Since then, she has attended New Year celebrations, high-profile military-related events, and, in September, accompanied her father to Beijing—her first publicly acknowledged overseas trip. State media also confirmed that she was present during this year’s New Year festivities, further underscoring her growing visibility.

North Korean outlets have used unusually elevated language to describe her, referring to Ju Ae with honorifics such as “the beloved child” and “great person of guidance” (hyangdo), terms traditionally reserved for top leaders or clearly designated heirs.

Succession Signals, Regional Tensions

North Korea has historically avoided formally naming successors, instead allowing leadership transitions to unfold gradually through symbolic gestures, expanded public roles, and increasingly prominent appearances, reported Al Jazeera. Analysts and South Korea’s intelligence agency believe Ju Ae’s rising profile fits this pattern, suggesting careful preparation for a fourth-generation transfer of power.

Before her official introduction, Ju Ae’s existence was only indirectly acknowledged, most notably when former NBA player Dennis Rodman mentioned meeting Kim’s daughter during a 2013 visit to Pyongyang.

Related Video

Breaking: New Year Crowd at Khatu Shyam Temple, Lakhs Gather for Darshan

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 02 Jan 2026 11:23 AM (IST)
Tags :
North Korea Kim Jong-Un Korea
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
KKR’s Bangladeshi Player Row: BJP Leader Calls Shah Rukh Khan ‘Traitor’, Cong, Dhirendra Shastri Back Actor
KKR’s Bangladeshi Player Row: BJP Leader Calls Shah Rukh Khan ‘Traitor’, Cong, Dhirendra Shastri Back Actor
Cities
Sewer Bacteria Found In Drinking Water As Death Toll Rises In Indore Diarrhoea Outbreak
Sewer Bacteria Found In Drinking Water As Death Toll Rises In Indore Diarrhoea Outbreak
India
'I Think Of Your Words...': Zohran Mamdani Sends Handwritten Note To Jailed Activist Umar Khalid
'I Think Of Your Words...': Zohran Mamdani Sends Handwritten Note To Jailed Activist Umar Khalid
World
Several Killed As Protests Against Khamenei Over Economy Turns Violent In Iran: Reports
Several Killed As Protests Against Khamenei Over Economy Turns Violent In Iran: Reports
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: New Year Crowd at Khatu Shyam Temple, Lakhs Gather for Darshan
Ghaziabad Shock: Son Gave ₹5 Lakh Supari to Kill Retired Air Force Father
Astrology Forecast 2026: Astrology Forecast Flags Health, Power Challenges for Trump in 2026s
Breaking News: Indore Water Contamination Tragedy, Seven Dead, Minister’s Remarks Spark Outrage
Breaking: Row Over SRK Buying Bangladeshi Player Amid Hindu Rights Anger
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | From Washington DC To Dhaka-India To Confront A Tougher World In 2026
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget