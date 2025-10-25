Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorld'India A Role Model': Nobel Laureate María Machado Urges PM Modi To Help Restore Democracy In Venezuela

Updated at : 25 Oct 2025 05:26 PM (IST)
Maria Corina Machado, the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize winner and a two-decade-long activist for the restoration of democracy in Venezuela, described India as a “great democracy” and a “role model for the world.” In an interview with a television channel, Machado said India could become an important partner for Venezuela and that both nations could collaborate across several sectors once democracy is restored.

“I want to speak with Prime Minister Modi and invite him to a free Venezuela soon,” Machado said. She praised India’s democratic traditions and emphasised the importance of keeping democracy strong. Drawing inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi’s non-violent struggle, she added, “Peace is not weakness; Gandhi showed this to the whole world.”

On Venezuela’s 2024 Presidential Election

Referring to Venezuela’s 2024 presidential election, Machado said the opposition had secured a landslide victory, but President Nicolás Maduro’s government annulled the results. She added that while the opposition had offered Maduro a peaceful relinquishment of power, he refused and instead launched a harsh crackdown across the country.

Hopes for Global Support

Machado said that US President Donald Trump remains one of her key allies in the push to restore democracy in Venezuela. She expressed hope that, with international support, Maduro would realise that “his time is up” and step down peacefully.

Opportunities for India-Venezuela Cooperation

Machado invited India to join the ranks of countries supporting democracy and human rights. She said that, once democracy is restored, Indian companies could invest in Venezuela’s energy, infrastructure, and telecommunications sectors. She added that India’s democratic experience and institutional strength could guide Venezuela in rebuilding its democratic framework.

‘Democracy Should Never Be Taken Lightly’

In her concluding remarks, Machado said democracy should never be taken lightly. She added that the responsibility of a large democracy like India is immense, as “the whole world learns from such examples.”

Published at : 25 Oct 2025 05:26 PM (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Venezuela Nobel Laureate Maria Machado
