Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar PollsScheduleCandidatesDistrictsResultsUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElection 2025Amit Shah Targets Tejashwi Yadav, Says ‘Sau Chuhe Kha Kar, Billi Haj Ko Chali’ Over Crime Remarks

Amit Shah Targets Tejashwi Yadav, Says ‘Sau Chuhe Kha Kar, Billi Haj Ko Chali’ Over Crime Remarks

During the rally, Shah accused Rahul Gandhi of focusing on a political narrative that protects outsiders rather than addressing genuine state issues.

By : ABP Live News, ABP Live News | Updated at : 25 Oct 2025 05:01 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday mocked RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during an election rally in Khagaria, Bihar. Shah criticised Gandhi’s “Vote Adhikar Yatra”, calling it the “Ghuspetiya Bachao Yatra”, claiming it was aimed at protecting infiltrators. He also used the Hindi proverb “Sau chuhe kha kar, billi haj ko chali” to respond to Tejashwi’s remarks on crime in Bihar. Shah highlighted a 20% decline in murder cases during Nitish Kumar’s 20-year tenure, contrasting it with earlier periods.

During the rally, Shah accused Rahul Gandhi of focusing on a political narrative that protects outsiders rather than addressing genuine state issues. He referred to Gandhi’s Bihar yatra as “Ghuspetiya Bachao Yatra”, suggesting the Congress initiative prioritised shielding infiltrators over voter welfare.

Shah targeted Tejashwi Yadav’s comments on crime, using the proverb “Sau chuhe kha kar, billi haj ko chali” to imply hypocrisy in raising crime concerns after benefiting politically in the past. He also said that the state government has ensured law and order and pointed to improvements in safety and crime reduction.

Highlighting administrative achievements, Shah noted a 20% decline in murder cases during Nitish Kumar’s tenure over the last 20 years. He contrasted this with earlier years, asserting that the current administration had made Bihar safer for residents. Shah stressed that the Bihar elections were not merely about electing representatives but about choosing between “Jungle Raj” and “Vikas Raj”. He urged voters to consider the state’s future direction and the progress made under the current leadership.

Also read
Published at : 25 Oct 2025 05:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar Assembly Polls Tejashwi Yadav 'tejashwi Yadav AMIT SHAH
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Fame Satish Shah Passes Away At 74
Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Fame Satish Shah Passes Away At 74
Cricket
Perfect Comeback! Virat Kohli Returns To Form With A Classy Fifty In Australia
Perfect Comeback! Virat Kohli Returns To Form With A Classy Fifty In Australia
Cities
'Had She Confided In...': Police Admit Timely Action Could Have Saved Satara Doctor's Life
'Had She Confided In...': Police Admit Timely Action Could Have Saved Satara Doctor's Life
Cricket
Two Australian Women's World Cup Players Molested In Indore, Accused Arrested
Two Australian Women's World Cup Players Molested In Indore, Accused Arrested
Advertisement

Videos

Bhojpuri Star Khesari Lal Yadav Enters Bihar Polls; Massive Crowd Greets Him in Chhapra
Khesari Lal Yadav’s Grand Entry in Bihar Polls; PM Modi Counters Mahagathbandhan in Rally
Massive Crowd Turns Unruly at Tejashwi Yadav’s Campaign Office Launch in Raghopur
BJP MLA Bharat Bind Faces Public Backlash in Bhabua Over Five-Year Inaction Allegations
First Arrest in Satara Woman Doctor Suicide Case; Accused Prashant Bankar Held by Police
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Beyond Roads & Jobs: Why Maithili Deserves A Place In Bihar's 2025 Poll Promises
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget