Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday mocked RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during an election rally in Khagaria, Bihar. Shah criticised Gandhi’s “Vote Adhikar Yatra”, calling it the “Ghuspetiya Bachao Yatra”, claiming it was aimed at protecting infiltrators. He also used the Hindi proverb “Sau chuhe kha kar, billi haj ko chali” to respond to Tejashwi’s remarks on crime in Bihar. Shah highlighted a 20% decline in murder cases during Nitish Kumar’s 20-year tenure, contrasting it with earlier periods.

VIDEO | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Addressing a public gathering in Khagaria, Union Home Minister Amit Shah (@AmitShah) said, "I was listening that former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav's son (Tejashwi Yadav) was talking about loot, murder and crime in Bihar. This is, 'Sau chuhe… pic.twitter.com/WsPt7PpQmT — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 25, 2025

During the rally, Shah accused Rahul Gandhi of focusing on a political narrative that protects outsiders rather than addressing genuine state issues. He referred to Gandhi’s Bihar yatra as “Ghuspetiya Bachao Yatra”, suggesting the Congress initiative prioritised shielding infiltrators over voter welfare.

Shah targeted Tejashwi Yadav’s comments on crime, using the proverb “Sau chuhe kha kar, billi haj ko chali” to imply hypocrisy in raising crime concerns after benefiting politically in the past. He also said that the state government has ensured law and order and pointed to improvements in safety and crime reduction.

Highlighting administrative achievements, Shah noted a 20% decline in murder cases during Nitish Kumar’s tenure over the last 20 years. He contrasted this with earlier years, asserting that the current administration had made Bihar safer for residents. Shah stressed that the Bihar elections were not merely about electing representatives but about choosing between “Jungle Raj” and “Vikas Raj”. He urged voters to consider the state’s future direction and the progress made under the current leadership.