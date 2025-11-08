Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Nepal: Tribhuvan International Airport Flights Delayed After Runway Lighting Failure

Nepal: Tribhuvan International Airport Flights Delayed After Runway Lighting Failure

According to officials, the disruption impacted both domestic and international flights, prompting authorities to halt aircraft movements for safety reasons.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Nov 2025 07:48 PM (IST)
Flight operations at Nepal’s Tribhuvan International Airport were disrupted on Saturday following a technical fault in the runway lighting system, airport officials confirmed. The glitch led to significant delays for both domestic and international services, with several aircraft grounded as a precautionary measure. Technical teams have been deployed to locate and fix the problem, while authorities work to restore normal operations as swiftly as possible. Officials said the issue was detected around 5:30 pm (local time), affecting multiple flights scheduled for departure and arrival.

According to officials, the disruption impacted both domestic and international flights, prompting authorities to halt aircraft movements for safety reasons. Technical teams were immediately dispatched to identify and repair the issue, with efforts underway to resume normal services at the earliest.

A spokesperson for the airport told news agency ANI that there was a problem with the airfield lighting system of the runway. “At least five flights are on hold as of now. All arrival and departure flights, domestic and international, have been delayed. The problem was detected at 5:30 pm (local time),” said Renji Sherpa, spokesperson for TIA.

Tribhuvan International Airport serves as Nepal’s main aviation hub, handling the majority of the nation’s air traffic and connecting Kathmandu with major global destinations.

Published at : 08 Nov 2025 07:48 PM (IST)
