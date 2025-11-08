Nepal: Tribhuvan International Airport Flights Delayed After Runway Lighting Failure

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Flight operations at Nepal’s Tribhuvan International Airport were disrupted on Saturday following a technical fault in the runway lighting system, airport officials confirmed. The glitch led to significant delays for both domestic and international services, with several aircraft grounded as a precautionary measure. Technical teams have been deployed to locate and fix the problem, while authorities work to restore normal operations as swiftly as possible. Officials said the issue was detected around 5:30 pm (local time), affecting multiple flights scheduled for departure and arrival.

A spokesperson for the airport told news agency ANI that there was a problem with the airfield lighting system of the runway. “At least five flights are on hold as of now. All arrival and departure flights, domestic and international, have been delayed. The problem was detected at 5:30 pm (local time),” said Renji Sherpa, spokesperson for TIA.

Tribhuvan International Airport serves as Nepal’s main aviation hub, handling the majority of the nation’s air traffic and connecting Kathmandu with major global destinations.