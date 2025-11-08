Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
US Brings Back Stricter Visa Rules, Puts Applicants' Finances Under Scrutiny

The latest directive, issued through an official cable to diplomatic missions, signals the administration’s intent to restore the self-sufficiency principle at the heart of US immigration.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Nov 2025 06:44 PM (IST)
The US State Department has directed embassies and consulates worldwide to implement new, stringent visa screening procedures under the “public charge” provision of immigration law. The policy empowers immigration officials to deny visas or permanent residency to applicants deemed likely to depend on government assistance in the future. The move marks a major shift in US immigration policy, effectively reinstating and expanding the tougher standards introduced during Donald Trump’s first term, which had been eased under former president Joe Biden before Trump’s return to office in early 2025.

The latest directive, issued through an official cable to diplomatic missions, signals the administration’s intent to restore the self-sufficiency principle at the heart of US immigration. “Self-sufficiency has been a longstanding principle of U.S. immigration policy… and the public charge ground of inadmissibility has been a part of our immigration law for more than 100 years,” Fox News quoted the cable as stating.

Consular Officers To Scrutinise Financial Background

Under the revised rules, consular officers are instructed to deny visas to applicants considered likely to rely on public benefits, taking into account a range of personal and financial factors. These include an applicant’s age, health, English proficiency, financial stability, and any long-term medical needs or dependence on institutional care.

The communication further directs officials to conduct comprehensive evaluations of each case. “You must examine all aspects of the case… including the petition, visa application, medical report, affidavit of support, and any information uncovered in the course of screening and vetting,” the cable said.

Prior Government Assistance Could Lead To Visa Denial

The State Department has clarified that any previous use of government-funded cash assistance or institutional care could now be considered grounds for visa denial. The decision aligns with the Trump administration’s broader immigration agenda, which emphasises economic self-reliance and aims to limit access to US welfare programmes for new arrivals.

The updated guidance is expected to have global implications, potentially affecting thousands of visa applicants each year. Immigration experts say the change could make the US visa process significantly tougher for those with limited income, chronic health conditions, or incomplete financial documentation.

US Visa United STates TRUMP
