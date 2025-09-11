The stalemate over who will lead Nepal’s interim government persisted on Thursday, even as Nepalese President Ramchandra Paudel made a fresh appeal for calm, emphasising that efforts were underway to resolve the crisis within the constitutional framework.

Talks between youth-led Gen Z activists—who spearheaded the anti-government movement—and the country’s military leadership have failed to break the deadlock on the appointment of a transitional head. Names in consideration reportedly included former Chief Justice Sushila Karki, Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah, former Nepal Electricity Authority CEO Kulman Ghising, and Dharan Mayor Harka Sampang, news agency PTI reported.

The army confirmed that negotiations were continuing but refrained from naming potential candidates. “We are holding rounds of talks with different stakeholders. The talks are mainly focused on finding a way out from the current stalemate and at the same time maintaining law and order situation in the country,” an Army spokesperson said, as per PTI.

Death Toll Climbs To 34

According to the Ministry of Health, 34 people have died during the protests that erupted earlier this week, while 1,338 remain under medical treatment and 949 have been discharged. The violence, which began on Monday, also led to mass jailbreaks—The Kathmandu Post reported that over 15,000 inmates escaped from more than 25 prisons after protesters stormed facilities and set fire to administrative buildings.

At least eight inmates have been killed in clashes with security forces since Tuesday, including three in Ramechhap district on Thursday. Officials confirmed that 166 fugitives have since been recaptured, and 97 looted weapons were recovered.

Curfew orders remain in force across Kathmandu Valley, with limited windows for public movement. Residents rushed to markets to buy essentials when restrictions were briefly lifted. Army patrols continued in sensitive areas, and eight socket bombs were safely disposed of in Banepa Municipality, about 60 km east of Kathmandu.

Gen Z Calls for Parliament Dissolution

Gen Z leaders, who organised a press conference in Kathmandu, demanded that Parliament be dissolved and constitutional amendments introduced to reflect popular aspirations. “This is purely a civilian movement, so don’t try to play politics with this,” one activist said, as per PTI.

“There is a challenge in front of us to protect national sovereignty, unity, and maintain self-respect. We all Nepalese should unite in this difficult situation to protect the welfare and interests of the Nepalese people,” activist Diwakar Dangal declared.

Another member of the group added: “We don’t intend to scrap the constitution, but we want some major amendments to include people’s concerns.”

While some activists backed Sushila Karki for the premiership, others favoured Kulman Ghising. A section of the youth group clarified they did not seek power themselves. “We will not participate in the government, but rather we want to remain as a watchdog,” one activist stated.

President’s First Public Remarks Since Oli’s Exit

In his first comments since the resignation of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, President Paudel—who is under military protection after his office and residence were torched on Tuesday—assured that the crisis was being addressed.

“I am making every effort to protect democracy and to find a way out from the present political impasse within the constitutional framework while at the same time maintaining law and order,” he said. Urging restraint, Paudel appealed: “I appeal to all parties to be confident that a solution to the problem is being sought as soon as possible to address the demands of the agitating citizens and to cooperate in maintaining peace and order in the country with restraint.”

Economic and Immigration Measures

Nepal Rastra Bank directed commercial banks to resume services for limited hours, after closures earlier this week due to protests. Meanwhile, the Department of Immigration announced that foreign nationals with visas expiring after September 8 can leave Nepal without paying fees. Provisions were also made for travellers who lost passports during the unrest to regularise their stay with emergency documents issued by embassies.

Curfew Extended in Kathmandu, Lalitpur, Bhaktapur

Meanwhile, the curfew will continue in Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur districts.

As per the update, prohibitory order will remain in place from 11 AM to 5 PM (Local Time) on Friday (12 September 2025). Curfew from 7 PM on 12 September to 6 AM on 13 September.

“Based on the analysis of the latest security situation, the District Security Committees of Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur districts have made these the arrangements as it is necessary to continue the prohibitory orders and curfew orders issued for the safety of citizens and their property,” the Nepal Army announced.