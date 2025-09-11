Who Is Kulman Ghising? Electrical Engineer Pipped To Be Nepal PM As Balen Shah Steps Aside

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldWho Is Kulman Ghising? Electrical Engineer Pipped To Be Nepal PM As Balen Shah Steps Aside

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 11 Sep 2025 03:08 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Amid uncertainty over Nepal's political future, a new name has entered the prime minister's race. A group of Gen Z protesters has shown support for electrical engineer Kulman Ghising, the highly regarded chief of the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA), to lead the interim government.

Ghising, known for his clean image and administrative acumen, is credited with resolving the country’s power shortage problem.

Balen Shah And Sushila Karki Step Aside

Rapper-turned-Kathmandu Mayor Balen Shah and former Chief Justice Sushila Karki have reportedly withdrawn from consideration. While Shah showed no interest, Karki cited constitutional challenges and personal reluctance.

A group of protesters have argued the Constitution prohibits former judges from becoming Prime Minister and that she is 'too old', at 73, to lead them. Shah was initially seen as the most acceptable choice for the top post after the violent protests forced PM KP Sharma Oli to quit.

Who Is Kulman Ghising?

Kulman Ghising, 54, is a respected technocrat and the former head of the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA), celebrated for ending the country’s crippling power cuts. His decisive reforms in electricity distribution and management brought an end to the daily 18-hour load-shedding crisis that had plagued Nepal for years, earning him nationwide admiration.

Ghising studied electrical engineering at the Regional Institute of Technology, Jamshedpur, India, and later at Pulchowk Engineering College, Nepal. To strengthen his administrative expertise, he also pursued an MBA.

Known for his clean image and pragmatic approach, Ghising is seen as a leader who delivers results without getting entangled in partisan politics.

Gen Z’s Role in Leadership Choice

The move was hailed by Nepal’s anti-corruption and good governance movement, which described the formation of the interim council as an “unprecedented success.” Reports in Nepali media said that a group of Gen Z youth leaders had even reached the Army Headquarters to seek inclusion in negotiations on shaping the interim government.

Nepal has been in turmoil since protests escalated earlier this week, leading to the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and the burning of parliament. The Nepali Army, under General Ashok Raj Sigdel, has temporarily taken charge to maintain order in the nation of 30 million people.

An army spokesperson confirmed that Sigdel had held meetings with senior leaders as well as “representatives of Gen Z,” though no further details were provided.

The unrest has come at a steep human cost. According to Nepal’s Ministry of Health, the death toll from the Gen Z protests in the Kathmandu Valley has climbed to 34, with fears that the figure could rise if tensions are not contained.

 

Published at : 11 Sep 2025 02:57 PM (IST)
Read more
