Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Diwali 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldNepal PM Karki Meets Parties, Discusses General Elections & Gen Z Movement Impact

Nepal PM Karki Meets Parties, Discusses General Elections & Gen Z Movement Impact

She sought cooperation for fair elections, assuring adherence to the law and the "Gen Z" movement's spirit.

By : PTI | Updated at : 21 Oct 2025 11:08 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Kathmandu, Oct 21 (PTI) Nepal's Prime Minister Sushila Karki, for the first time since the formation of the caretaker government last month, met with representatives of major political parties on Tuesday to discuss preparations for the general elections and security issues.

The meeting held at the Prime Minister's official residence in Baluwatar was attended by prominent leaders of several political parties of the dissolved House of Representatives, sources said.

Karki, 73, became Nepal's first woman prime minister last month after the ouster of then Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli following youth-led 'Gen Z' protests against the government over corruption and a ban on social media.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Karki sought cooperation from all the political parties in conducting free and fair elections. The leaders urged the government to create a conducive environment for elections.

Karki assured that the interim government is working in accordance with the law. “We will not go out of the spirit of the Gen Z movement,” she said.

“We will act through proper procedures and within the law. We are working according to the mandate given to us. Elections will be held, and investigations into corruption are progressing,” she added.

Nepal's top electoral body has already announced March 5, 2026, as the date for the House of Representatives election.

During the discussion, representatives of those injured in the youth-led Gen Z movement last month advised the government to take firm action against the corrupt politicians.

The 18-member delegation of the injured, led by Rupin Khadka, demanded that the government born out of revolution should take revolutionary steps.

“Those we protested against are still free. What is stopping the government from arresting them? Is it the rules or the constitution?” Khadka asked.

Those present from the government side included PM Karki, Finance Minister Rameshwor Khanal, Energy Minister Kulman Ghising, Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal, Agriculture Minister Madan Pariyar, and Minister for Communications & Information Technology Jagadish Kharel.

Gagan Kumar Thapa and Prakash Sharan Mahat from the Nepali Congress; Shankar Pokharel and Pradip Gyawali from the CPN UML; Barsha Man Pun and Pampha Bhusal from the CPN (Maoist Centre); Swarnim Wagle and Sobhita Gautam from the Rastriya Swatantra Party; Rajendra Pandey and Prakash Jwala from the CPN (Unified Socialist); Rajendra Gurung and Mohan Shrestha from the Rastriya Prajatantra Party; Upendra Yadav and Prakash Adhikari from the Janata Samajbadi Party, among others, attended the meeting. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 21 Oct 2025 11:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nepal News Nepal Elections Sushila Karki
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Delhi Air Quality Remains ‘Very Poor’ After Diwali, But Two Haryana Cities Hit ‘Severe’ AQI
Delhi Air Quality Remains ‘Very Poor’ After Diwali, But Two Haryana Cities Hit ‘Severe’ AQI
World
'No One Can Dictate Kabul': Afghan Minister Rejects Pakistan’s Claims, Affirms Neutral Policy Towards India
'No One Can Dictate Kabul': Afghan Minister Rejects Pakistan’s Claims, Affirms Neutral Policy Towards India
World
'FAST & BRTUAL': Trump Says Middle East Allies Ready To ‘Go Into Gaza’ If Hamas Fails To Honour Agreement
'FAST & BRTUAL': Trump Says Middle East Allies Ready To ‘Go Into Gaza’ If Hamas Fails To Honour Agreement
Election 2025
Jan Suraaj Candidates 'Forced To Withdraw Nominations', Says Prashant Kishor; Blames BJP
Jan Suraaj Candidates 'Forced To Withdraw Nominations', Says Prashant Kishor; Blames BJP
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Choked With Pollution, Trains Overcrowded, Fires & Crimes Mark Festive Season Across India
Festive Chaos Across India: From Harassment In UP To Record-Breaking Diwali In Ayodhya
Festive Rush Chaos: Railways Add 1,200 Special Trains Yet Stations Overflow With Passengers
Toxic Diwali Air In Delhi: AQI Crosses 400, Visibility Drops As GRAP 2 Restrictions Enforced
Delhi-NCR Breathes Toxic Air As GRAP Restrictions Imposed Amid Rising Pollution Levels
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
From Floods To Fury: Bengal's Violence Spiral Under Mamata But BJP's Hasty President's Rule Bid Risks Backfire
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget