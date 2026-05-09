Massive Oil Spill Detected Near Iran’s Key Kharg Island Export Hub, Reveal Satellite Images

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Satellite images reveal suspected oil spill near Kharg Island.

Spill could be one of largest since regional conflict began.

Origin of the oil slick remains undetermined by researchers.

Kharg Island is crucial for Iran's oil export network.

A suspected oil spill stretching across dozens of square kilometres has been detected near Iran’s crucial oil export hub of Kharg Island, according to satellite imagery captured earlier this week.

Images recorded between May 6 and May 8 by Copernicus Sentinel-1, Sentinel-2 and Sentinel-3 satellites showed what appeared to be a vast grey-and-white slick spreading across waters west of the island. Kharg Island, located in the Persian Gulf, plays a critical role in Iran’s energy sector and handles the overwhelming majority of the country’s oil exports.

Researchers analysing the satellite imagery said the slick appeared visually consistent with oil, raising fresh environmental and geopolitical concerns at a time when military tensions in the Gulf remain high.

Experts Say Spill Could Be Among Largest Since Conflict Began

Leon Moreland, a researcher at the Conflict and Environment Observatory, estimated that the suspected spill covered an area of roughly 45 square kilometres.

“The slick appears visually consistent with oil,” Moreland said while assessing the imagery. He added that the exact source of the spill and the cause behind it remain unclear, reported Reuters.

Louis Goddard, co-founder of consultancy firm Data Desk, which focuses on climate and commodities analysis, also said the images likely pointed to an oil spill. According to him, it could potentially be the largest such incident recorded since the start of the U.S.-Israel war against Iran around 70 days ago.

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Cause of Spill Remains Unclear

Despite growing attention around the satellite images, there has been no official confirmation regarding the spill’s origin.

Moreland noted that imagery from May 8 did not show signs of any additional active leaks in the surrounding waters. However, investigators have yet to determine whether the slick resulted from damaged infrastructure, shipping activity or another source.

The U.S. military and Iran’s mission to the United Nations in Geneva did not immediately respond to reports surrounding the satellite imagery or the suspected spill.

Kharg Island Remains Central to Iran’s Oil Exports

Kharg Island is considered the backbone of Iran’s oil export network, with around 90 per cent of the country’s crude shipments passing through the facility. Much of that oil is destined for China, one of Tehran’s key energy buyers.

The island has also emerged as a strategic focal point during the ongoing conflict. Earlier in the war, U.S. forces said they had targeted and destroyed military sites linked to Iran in the area.

At the same time, the U.S. Navy has been carrying out operations aimed at restricting Iranian tanker movements by blockading ports and monitoring maritime activity in the Gulf.

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Gulf Conflict Continues to Disrupt Global Energy Markets

The broader conflict in the region has intensified pressure on global energy supply chains. Clashes between U.S. and Iranian forces in Gulf waters have already trapped hundreds of vessels and severely disrupted crude oil flows.

The ongoing instability has also affected supplies of refined oil products and liquefied natural gas, fuelling concerns across international energy markets.