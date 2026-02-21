Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldNASA Announces Target Date For Return To Moon

NASA Announces Target Date For Return To Moon

NASA has confirmed 6 March as the target launch date for Artemis II, a historic mission that will send four astronauts around the Moon for the first time in over 50 years.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 21 Feb 2026 08:18 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

More than half a century after humans last ventured to the Moon, NASA has set a date to go back. The US space agency confirmed that 6 March is the target launch day for Artemis II, a mission that will send astronauts around the Moon for the first time since 1972.

The announcement marks a defining moment in modern space exploration and signals a new chapter in humanity’s return to deep space.

ALSO READ: At Least 10 Killed In Deadly Israeli Strikes On Lebanon's Bekaa Valley

A 10-Day Journey Around The Far Side

The Artemis II mission will carry four astronauts on a 10-day voyage. They will travel around the far side of the Moon before looping back to Earth, a path not taken by humans in more than five decades.

The crew includes NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Koch, alongside Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen. Ahead of launch, the astronauts will enter quarantine in Houston to minimise exposure to illness before liftoff.

The mission represents the first crewed lunar expedition since the final Apollo flight in 1972.

A Key Step Toward A Lunar Base

Artemis II is not just a symbolic return. NASA views it as a stepping stone toward landing humans on the Moon again and eventually building a long-term lunar presence.

That future base, the agency hopes, could serve as a launch point for missions to Mars, extending human exploration deeper into the solar system.

Final Tests Clear The Way

NASA confirmed the launch window after completing a successful “wet dress rehearsal”, a full countdown simulation in which the rocket is fuelled as though it were preparing for liftoff.

Earlier attempts had uncovered a hydrogen leak, forcing engineers to replace crucial seals and delay plans. This time, teams “closely monitored liquid hydrogen fueling operations, which proved challenging during previous tests”. NASA said the gas levels “remained under allowable limits”, giving confidence that the rocket is ready.

During the rehearsal, a temporary “loss of ground communications” occurred. However, controllers switched to a backup system until normal operations resumed, and engineers later identified the source of the issue.

Countdown To A Historic Launch

The Artemis II Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft will now remain at the launchpad as engineers complete final preparations.

If all goes to plan, 6 March will mark humanity’s first crewed journey around the Moon in over 50 years, a mission that bridges the legacy of Apollo with the ambitions of a new generation of explorers.

Related Video

Brahmin Politics Heat Up: Demand for Parashuram Jayanti Holiday Sparks Debate in UP

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the Artemis II mission scheduled to launch?

The Artemis II mission is targeted for launch no earlier than March 6. This date is dependent on completing required work and analyzing test data.

How long will the Artemis II mission last and what is its objective?

The mission will last 10 days and will send four astronauts around the far side of the Moon. It's a crucial step towards establishing a lunar base.

Who are the astronauts on the Artemis II mission?

The crew includes NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Koch, along with Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen.

What was done to ensure the rocket is ready for launch?

NASA completed a successful 'wet dress rehearsal,' a full countdown simulation. This helped identify and fix issues like a hydrogen leak.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 21 Feb 2026 08:07 AM (IST)
Tags :
Artemis II Mission NASA Artemis Moon Mission 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
NASA Announces Target Date For Return To Moon
NASA Announces Target Date For Return To Moon
World
At Least 10 Killed In Deadly Israeli Strikes On Lebanon's Bekaa Valley
At Least 10 Killed In Deadly Israeli Strikes On Lebanon's Bekaa Valley
World
India, UK, EU, Japan Among Nations Facing 10% Tariff Post US Supreme Court Verdict
India, UK, EU, Japan Among Nations Facing 10% Tariff Post US Supreme Court Verdict
World
Trump Plans To Reimpose Tariffs - Here's How He Could Do It
Trump Plans To Reimpose Tariffs - Here's How He Could Do It
Advertisement

Videos

Brahmin Politics Heat Up: Demand for Parashuram Jayanti Holiday Sparks Debate in UP
US–IRAN Tensions: Trump’s 10-Day Ultimatum to Iran Sparks Fears of Military Action
Budget Session Protest: Rashtriya Janata Dal Continues Demonstration in Bihar Legislative Assembly
ONE YEAR IN OFFICE: Rekha Gupta Government Completes One Year in Delhi
2018 DEFAMATION CASE: Court Directs Congress Leader to Record Statement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
Northeast Narrative OPINION: Poll Season’s A Good Time For Party Hopping
Opinion
Embed widget