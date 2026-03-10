Schools Closed Across Pakistan’s Punjab; Work-From-Home Ordered Amid Oil Crisis

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEducationSchools Closed Across Pakistan’s Punjab; Work-From-Home Ordered Amid Oil Crisis

Pakistan’s Punjab shuts schools till March 31, orders work-from-home for govt staff amid fuel shortages.

By : PTI | Updated at : 10 Mar 2026 01:31 PM (IST)

Lahore: Pakistan's Punjab government on Monday closed all public and private educational institutions till March 31 and directed work-from-home to employees as part of fuel-saving measures to deal with the fallout of the joint US-Israel attacks on Iran.

"All public and private schools, colleges and universities will remain closed from March 10 to March 31, while examinations will be conducted as per the existing schedule. Educational institutions will be allowed to conduct online classes during this period," Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz announced on Monday.

Panic buying of petrol and other petroleum products has already begun in the country, especially in Punjab, following the impact of the war, as the closure of the Strait of Hormuz for the passage of all types of ships has started affecting oil supplies in Pakistan and other countries.

The CM also suspended official fuel allocations for provincial ministers until the petroleum crisis ends.

A 50 per cent immediate reduction has also been ordered in the petrol and diesel allowances for government officers’ vehicles.

"The use of protocol vehicles accompanying provincial ministers and senior government officials has also been banned. Only one vehicle will be allowed with ministers and senior officials for essential security purposes", the CM said.

"We have also decided to implement a work-from-home policy in government offices, with only essential staff required to attend offices.

All official outdoor events have also been banned.

Under the work-from-home policy, only the movement of additional support staff will be restricted, while government work will continue without interruption, the CM said.

The private sector will also be advised to adopt work-from-home policies, avoid unnecessary events, and call only essential staff to offices.

Authorities have also been instructed to closely monitor the supply and demand of food items across Punjab.

The chief minister appealed to the public not to engage in unnecessary buying or hoarding of essential commodities.

Published at : 10 Mar 2026 01:31 PM (IST)
