HomeNewsWorld‘Painful Times In My Marriage’: Melinda Gates Reacts To Epstein Files’ STD Claim Linked To Bill Gates

Melinda French Gates says newly unsealed Epstein files revive painful memories, stressing those named must answer for allegations, not her.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 04 Feb 2026 03:27 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Melinda French Gates has spoken publicly after newly unsealed Jeffrey Epstein documents resurfaced allegations involving her former husband, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, saying the disclosures reopen deeply painful chapters from the end of her marriage. Her remarks come as millions of pages related to the disgraced financier are released by US authorities, renewing scrutiny of Epstein’s links with powerful figures.

In an interview with NPR for a podcast, Melinda Gates reflected on how Bill Gates’s association with Epstein affected her personally, while firmly distancing herself from the allegations themselves.

'Personally Hard' Memories Resurface

Reacting to the renewed attention around Epstein, Melinda Gates said the revelations have been emotionally difficult. She said that it was personally difficult for her whenever those details were mentioned, as they reminded her of very painful moments in her marriage.

She emphasised that the responsibility rested with the individuals named in the documents and not with her. She added that they were the ones who needed to respond to those matters, making it clear that she should not be expected to answer on their behalf.

Her comments have come amid public discussion of whether Bill Gates’s past interactions with Epstein played a role in the end of their 27-year marriage, which concluded in divorce in 2021.

Epstein Files & Allegations

The remarks follow the release of millions of pages of documents by the US Department of Justice connected to Jeffrey Epstein, the financier and convicted sex offender who died in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.

Among the newly unsealed materials are draft emails allegedly written by Epstein in 2013. In those drafts, Epstein accused Bill Gates of contracting a sexually transmitted disease after “sex with Russian girls” and sought antibiotics that he claimed were to be secretly administered to Melinda Gates.

One draft email suggested that Gates had asked for medication to be given without her knowledge. Another, written in the style of a resignation note, referred to assisting Gates in “deal with the consequences” of his alleged actions. However, it remains unclear whether these draft messages were ever sent. The documents indicate they were written by Epstein and stored in his own account, with no email address linked to Bill Gates appearing in the records.

Divorce, Moving On & Call for Justice

Melinda Gates did not address the specific allegations mentioned in the documents but spoke candidly about the emotional toll. “Sad. Just unbelievable sadness,” she said. “I left my marriage. I had to leave my marriage. I wanted to leave my marriage,” she said, as quoted by India Today

She added that she has since moved forward with her life and expressed hope that women who were abused during Epstein’s activities would see accountability. According to her, the focus should remain on justice for those who were harmed.

Bill Gates’s name appears in the latest tranche of around 3.5 million pages of Epstein-related records. In one draft message, Epstein wrote in the voice of Gates’s adviser, claiming to be caught in a “severe marital dispute between Melinda and Bill.”

Frequently Asked Questions

How has Melinda French Gates reacted to the newly unsealed Jeffrey Epstein documents?

Melinda French Gates stated that the revelations reopen painful chapters from the end of her marriage and are emotionally difficult for her.

What do the unsealed Epstein documents allege about Bill Gates?

Draft emails attributed to Epstein allege Bill Gates contracted an STD after 'sex with Russian girls' and sought antibiotics to be secretly given to Melinda Gates.

Has Melinda Gates addressed the specific allegations made in the Epstein documents?

No, Melinda Gates did not address the specific allegations but spoke about the emotional toll and her decision to leave her marriage.

What is Melinda Gates's stance on accountability regarding the Epstein allegations?

She believes those named in the documents need to answer for their actions, not her, and that accountability should lie with those directly implicated.

Published at : 04 Feb 2026 03:27 PM (IST)
