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7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Mexico, Tsunami Threat Issued For Chiapas Coast
A powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Mexico's southern state of Chiapas on Friday, prompting a tsunami warning and sending tremors across neighbouring Guatemala and El Salvador.
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