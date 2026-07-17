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English NewsNewsWorld7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Mexico, Tsunami Threat Issued For Chiapas Coast

7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Mexico, Tsunami Threat Issued For Chiapas Coast

A powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Mexico's southern state of Chiapas on Friday, prompting a tsunami warning and sending tremors across neighbouring Guatemala and El Salvador.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 17 Jul 2026 08:49 PM (IST)

Earthquake Hits Mexico: A powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Mexico's southern state of Chiapas on Friday, prompting a tsunami warning and sending tremors across neighbouring Guatemala and El Salvador.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake struck near Puerto Madero at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres.

Following the quake, the US Tsunami Warning System issued a tsunami threat for parts of the region.

The strong tremor shook buildings in Guatemala City, while residents in neighbouring El Salvador also reported feeling the earthquake, according to Reuters witnesses.

 
 

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About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 17 Jul 2026 08:39 PM (IST)
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