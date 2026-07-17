7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Mexico, Tsunami Threat Issued For Chiapas Coast

Earthquake Hits Mexico: A powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Mexico's southern state of Chiapas on Friday, prompting a tsunami warning and sending tremors across neighbouring Guatemala and El Salvador.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake struck near Puerto Madero at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres.

Following the quake, the US Tsunami Warning System issued a tsunami threat for parts of the region.

The strong tremor shook buildings in Guatemala City, while residents in neighbouring El Salvador also reported feeling the earthquake, according to Reuters witnesses.