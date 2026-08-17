Imran Khan’s BP 140/100, Pulse 50; Doctors Recommend Family Meetings: Pak Media

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jail report confirms 84 weekly meetings with wife, despite claims.

Pakistan’s jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s health has come under renewed scrutiny after a medical report recorded a pulse rate of 50 and blood pressure of 140/100 earlier this month. The report also linked his anxiety and mental stress to restrictions on meetings with his wife and family, according to Pakistani media report. The findings have emerged amid renewed speculation over Khan’s wellbeing, although a separate report submitted to Pakistan’s Supreme Court says he and his wife have been meeting every Tuesday under jail rules.

Health Concerns In Jail

According to the report, Khan’s blood pressure was recorded at 140/100 on August 1, while his pulse rate was 50 beats per minute. The report said the former prime minister told doctors that restrictions on meeting his wife, Bushra Bibi, and other family members were contributing to his anxiety and fluctuations in blood pressure.

Doctors reportedly recommended that Khan be allowed more frequent meetings with his wife and family to help reduce psychological stress. They also advised that he be provided with books and other reading material.

The medical advice reportedly included anti-anxiety medication and additional tests. A medical board also recommended a split dose of a sleeping tablet amid complaints including headaches, restlessness, anxiety and fluctuating blood pressure.

Also Read: Imran Khan’s Health Sparks Alarm, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Demands Medical Care

Conflicting Accounts Over Meetings

The latest health concerns come against a backdrop of repeated rumours about Khan’s condition while he remains imprisoned at Adiala Jail.

However, a report submitted by the Adiala jail superintendent to Pakistan’s Supreme Court presents a somewhat different picture on family access. It states that Khan and Bushra Bibi have been meeting every Tuesday under prison rules, with 84 such meetings recorded so far. The report also says Khan has undergone 39 medical check-ups by different specialists between November 2023 and August 10, 2026.

The same report says Khan received treatment from leading ophthalmologists in Islamabad and Rawalpindi for an eye condition, with his affected eye having “almost regained normal vision”.

The issue of Khan’s health and prison meetings is due to be considered by a three-member Supreme Court bench. The contrasting details in the reports are likely to keep attention focused on his medical condition and access to family while he remains behind bars.

Khan has been imprisoned since August 2023 following convictions in several cases, which he and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party have described as politically motivated.

Also Read: Is Imran Khan Dead? Senior Pakistan Journalist Makes Shocking Claim